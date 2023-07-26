CORUNNA — The planned public opening of the facility which houses Shiawassee County’s Department of Veterans Affairs is behind schedule, but there’s no need to panic, says the county’s VA Director Michael Reeve.
Reeve acknowledged Tuesday that the county’s initial goal of a July soft opening for the facility at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. property — formerly an assisted-living facility — has proven overly ambitious. Currently things are about a month and a half behind early projections.
“We are behind the eight-ball a little bit,” Reeve said. “In any remodel, I think it’s a bit harder than new build. In new build, it’s exactly that — you create the problems as you build it. With a renovation, you’re left with the problems that are currently there and you have to figure out a solution. Electrical issues and getting parts for our air conditioners and heaters slowed us down,” he said.
Still, Reeve said, there haven’t been any major hiccups, and the only things standing between the facility’s eventual grand opening are a few small jobs and final inspections.
“We are going to have a grand opening after we get our final inspections and everything done — those are still pending,” Reeve said. “Hopefully either this week or next, those will be completed, and the final touches will be taken care of.
“For the community out there, I would say pencil in around September 1st, maybe the last week of August. I don’t know quite yet, but it’s going to be in the near future.”
While the grand opening date is still undecided, Reeve said his office moved into the facility on July 10. He also indicated that a number of area veterans have visited the facility, and that they love what they see.
“The reaction has been very positive. Everybody that has come in was amazed from the condition that it was in (compared to) the old nursing home,” Reeve said. “I believe we have surprised everyone going from a very institutional feel to a very warm and inviting feel. So far, the number of veterans that have come in love the colors, love some of the things we provide, love the direction the county is going in providing the resources for the veterans.”
In addition to increased accessibility from the cramped confines of the Surbeck Building’s third floor, where the county’s VA was previously housed, Reeve said the biggest positive from the new facility is the level of confidentiality and privacy it provides veterans.
“With some of the issues that the veterans bring and some of the medical conditions that they have, over at the Surbeck Building, it was a very open area. Somebody sitting at my desk, you could hear that conversation pretty much with everybody else at their desks, and so there really wasn’t that much privacy. With this configuration, everyone has their own offices. They’re a lot more comfortable and inviting than they were at the Surbeck Building,” he said.
In the name of privacy, perhaps the biggest of the facility’s assets is a state-of-the-art conference room, which is stocked with a TV with a built-in camera that will allow for virtual meetings. Reeve said veterans will be able to use the TV in many cases to virtually attend Board of Veterans’ Appeals hearings instead of traveling to Detroit.
The facility also has ample parking out front, ADA-compliant bathrooms, an employee break room, a lounge for the county’s VA drivers and a temperature control system for each room. Reeve said one office will be used to house a mental health professional on a part-time basis, with the county looking towards the Saginaw and Ann Arbor VAs, or an independent healthcare entity, to provide this resource.
“It would be huge, because we wouldn’t have to outsource that individual (mental health professional). They could come here, meet with their veteran service officer, discuss anything about their claim, and walk down the hall if they have a scheduled appointment with the individual right here instead of having to travel to Saginaw or Ann Arbor. Having the individual in-house with the conference room, they could now do group therapy sessions without having to go to Saginaw or Ann Arbor.”
Reeve, who has worked with the county’s VA for more than five years, said the department can thank taxpayers for the new facility.
“Thank you to all the constituents and taxpayers in the county who voted on the millage because without it, this place would’ve never come into existence. It’s because of all of them in the community that this is here. We are now just the keepers of the veterans center, so thank you to all of you.”
In addition to the millage, funding for the new center was made possible with a Sept. 2022 county board vote approving a $699,000 bid from RBF Construction to revamp the Shiawassee Street facility. Board of Commissioners Chairman Greg Brodeur touted the facility as an item of pride for the county.
“Until now our veterans department was shoehorned into a less than adequate space in an upper floor of the Surbeck Building. This has been especially difficult when trying to serve injured vets who have mobility challenges. We have been able, using a combination of veterans millage money taxpayers have generously approved and ARPA money from the county, to provide our vets with their new greatly expanded facility.
“The new vets center will allow our veterans department to better deliver its current services to vets with greater privacy, respect and dignity. Additionally, there will be the opportunity in the near future to expand services to veterans in our county. This new facility is something our county residents can be proud of. I hope people will attend its grand opening,” he said.
Commissioner Cindy Garber, who regularly attends county VA meetings, also commented on the center’s progress.
“It’s going to bring a wide range of services to our veterans that we didn’t have the room for. Anybody can fill out paperwork, but we do a lot more than that. There’s so many needs that veterans have and it takes people, and you can’t provide the services veterans need when everybody is shoved into a room. Now, there’s a small space for the volunteer drivers to sit down, have a bottle of water or a cup of coffee, to sit down and figure out their routes. And right now, we’re up to nine (drivers), which is amazing, because a year or so ago we were critically low. They have a dedicated space just for them,” she said.
