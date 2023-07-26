CORUNNA — The planned public opening of the facility which houses Shiawassee County’s Department of Veterans Affairs is behind schedule, but there’s no need to panic, says the county’s VA Director Michael Reeve.

Reeve acknowledged Tuesday that the county’s initial goal of a July soft opening for the facility at 1042 N. Shiawassee St. property — formerly an assisted-living facility — has proven overly ambitious. Currently things are about a month and a half behind early projections.

