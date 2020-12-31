OWOSSO — St. John’s United Church of Christ (UCC), 429 N. Washington, started 2020 with big plans, church officials said in a year-end report.
The church planned to finish off a year-long celebration of its 125th anniversary as an inclusive church in Owosso with an Easter service on April 12.
But then, like happened for so many other community organizations, COVID-19 changed everything.
“We paid close attention to CDC guidelines for reducing the risk of spreading COVID,” the Rev. Mike Cooper said. “We learned that many of our traditional church practices — sitting together in the church pews, passing the peace, having choir — would put people at risk. So we knew we had to make some changes.”
On March 22, St. John’s Church began offering its regular 10:30 a.m. Sunday service over Zoom, instead of in-person. They welcome everyone to attend either over the computer or by phone.
The church’s Zoom service has been such a success that they continue to plan offering it even after the pandemic is over, in addition to in-person worship services in the sanctuary.
The church also recently started an online Wednesday night program at 7 p.m. each week, using the same Zoom link, that is part Bible study and part current events discussion group.
St. John’s UCC operates a community food pantry open to all Shiawassee County residents. They distribute free produce, meat, dairy and nonperishable food items on the third Tuesday of every month.
Demand for the pantry’s monthly distribution has continued to grow this year, but thanks to an outpouring of volunteer and financial support from the community, and help from other organizations including Angel’s Hands Outreach and Church of God Seventh Day, the pantry has continued meeting the community’s needs despite the pandemic.
