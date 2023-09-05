MAPLE GROVE TWP. — A 19-year-old New Lothrop man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in Maple Grove Township, according to a Michigan State Police press release.
MSP Tri-City Post troopers are investigating the fatal incident, which occurred at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning on Bishop Road near Peet Road.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the 19-year-old male from New Lothrop was driving northbound on Bishop Road, just north of Peet, when he lost control of his 2011 Nissan Juke and crashed into a ditch.
Following the crash, the vehicle became engulfed in flames. The driver — the only occupant of the vehicle — was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Tri-City Post troopers were assisted on scene by the MSP Third District Crash Reconstruction Team, Maple Grove Township Fire Department, Hazelton Township Fire Department and Mobile Medical Response.
