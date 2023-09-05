MAPLE GROVE TWP. — A 19-year-old New Lothrop man is dead following an early Sunday morning crash in Maple Grove Township, according to a Michigan State Police press release.

MSP Tri-City Post troopers are investigating the fatal incident, which occurred at around 12:20 a.m. Sunday morning on Bishop Road near Peet Road.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.