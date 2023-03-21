City of Owosso accepts proposal for pedestrian improvements near schools

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso is set to improve pedestrian infrastructure in ways that, it is hoped, will make traveling to school safer for Owosso Public Schools students.
The Owosso City Council unanimously approved a $127,253 proposal provided by Saginaw-based civil engineering firm Spicer Group, Inc. for engineering and construction administration services for the Fiscal Year 2024 “Safe Routes to School Project” at Monday’s regular meeting.
The proposal will see the installation of new sidewalks and upgrading of existing sidewalks and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramps to current design standards near Central Elementary School, Emerson Elementary School and Owosso Public Schools’ joint middle/high school campus.
Safe Routes to School (SRTS) is a federal program that is managed in Michigan by the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) with support provided by the Michigan Fitness Foundation. Per its website, the program has three objectives: enable and encourage students in grades K-12, including those with disabilities, to walk and bicycle to school; make bicycling and walking to school a safer and more appealing transportation choice, thereby encouraging a healthy and active lifestyle from an early age; and facilitate the planning, development and implementation of projects and activities that will improve safety and reduce traffic, fuel consumption and air pollution in the vicinity of elementary and middle schools.
The program has served over 248 Michigan schools and awarded over $31,000,000 in infrastructure funding since 2003.
Owosso City Manager Nathan Henne said the city has offered individual meetings with the 64 property owners in February who will be affected by the project, with seven making contact so far. Discussion items included the proposed location of new sidewalks, tree removal and trimming, driveway grading, construction notification, sidewalk maintenance and snow removal.
Councilmember Nicholas Pidek praised Henne and other city staff for their work on reaching out to the affected property owners.
“I see a lot of people coming and asking questions, and it’s great that you give information to people. I appreciate you going the extra step for our citizens,” Pidek said.
The city received four proposals for professional engineering and construction administration services for the SRTS Project, and, per a memorandum from City of Owosso Director of Engineering Clayton Wehner addressed to the council, Spicer Group, Inc. was considered the “best fit and most qualified to provide services for this project based on the proposals submitted.”
ENG Engineering and Surveying, Fleis & Vandenbrink, Inc. and OHM Advisors also submitted proposals.
Per the City of Owosso’s contract with Spicer Group, Inc., action on the project is set to begin next month and be completed by August 2024. The engineering firm will provide limited design engineering services not to exceed $10,300, including tasks designed by the city in an upcoming project utility meeting. The project will follow MDOT guidelines.
Spicer Group, Inc. will also provide full construction administration services not to exceed $116,953, including project administration, inspection, construction staking, quality assurance testing, reporting, record keeping, measurement and documentation of all quantities and finalizing of documentation.
