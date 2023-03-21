City of Owosso accepts proposal for pedestrian improvements near schools

Owosso CITY COUNCIL MEMBERS sit in their usual spots during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

OWOSSO — The City of Owosso is set to improve pedestrian infrastructure in ways that, it is hoped, will make traveling to school safer for Owosso Public Schools students.

The Owosso City Council unanimously approved a $127,253 proposal provided by Saginaw-based civil engineering firm Spicer Group, Inc. for engineering and construction administration services for the Fiscal Year 2024 “Safe Routes to School Project” at Monday’s regular meeting.

