Undecided Hufnagel a catch for any college

OWOSSO — Seventeen-year-old senior Tyler Hufnagel, who is “leaning toward” a career in physical and occupational therapy, is the Argus-Press Student of the Week.
“But I am not completely set on that yet,” Hufnagel said. “I don’t really know yet. I’m going into college undecided, and giving myself some more time to explore and figure myself out.”
Hufnagel’s 4.3 GPA will likely mean he gets into just about any college he wants. For now though, he’s considering Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, the University of Michigan and Lake Superior State University.
For extracurriculars, Hufnagel has captained the Owosso track and field and soccer teams. He is Vice President of the Owosso National Honor Society, and also participates in youth group at St. Paul Catholic Church. He also formerly competed on Owosso’s Robotics team.
In terms of high school highlights, Hufnagel said competing at the state finals in track was very exciting, and a “volleybrawl” match between Owosso junior and senior boys was also a good time.
His parents are Tori and Matthew Hufnagel, whom have always prioritized education. He has three older siblings that have graduated from college, and one sibling that is a high school freshman.
“They always instilled in me and my siblings the importance of hard work,” Hufnagel said of his family. “Always putting your best foot forward, whether in academics or athletics, or anything in life.”
Hufnagel has possesses a generous spirit. His mother, Tori, reminisced about an occasion when Tyler comforted an opposing soccer player who was frustrated by his team’s performance.
“Tyler reached out to him and said, ‘Hey you still have five minutes,’” she said. “That’s the kind of kid Tyler is. He’s funny, he’s smart and he’s kind. Those are the best words to describe him.”
Of Hufnagel’s high school mentors, he singled out teacher and track coach Aaron Gillett for special thanks — “Thank you to Mr. Gillett, just thanks for all the time spent on me on the track and in the classroom.”
Hufnagel’s favorite book is the science fiction classic “Dune” by Frank Herbert, due to its memorable characters and the way the book shows the way one’s surroundings have a physical effect on them.
His favorite movies are the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, although he also likes the books as well.
Flying in the face of modern teenage convention, Hufnagel does not play video games, but enjoys board games such as “Seven Wonders.”
