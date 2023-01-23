Undecided Hufnagel a catch for any college

OWOSSO — Seventeen-year-old senior Tyler Hufnagel, who is “leaning toward” a career in physical and occupational therapy, is the Argus-Press Student of the Week.

“But I am not completely set on that yet,” Hufnagel said. “I don’t really know yet. I’m going into college undecided, and giving myself some more time to explore and figure myself out.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.