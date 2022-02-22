The governor’s office announced Tuesday that Shiawassee County would be one of seven new pilot regions for the state’s Tri-Share Child Care program, with the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership serving as the county’s “facilitator hub.”
This program, administered on the state level by the Michigan Women’s Commission, originated in March 2021 with pilots in Saginaw, Grand Traverse and Muskegon counties. It is “part of the state’s efforts to increase access to high quality, affordable child care for working families, help retain talent and remove a major barrier to employment,” according to MWC literature.
Retaining and attracting talent, were at the forefront of the SEDP’s decision to submit a proposal (sent out in December) to the commission for a Tri-Share pilot here, according to President/CEO Justin Horvath.
An assessment conducted by the partnership early in 2021 — involving community surveys and interviews with local companies — “convinced us that there was a community need for more child care spaces and affordability,” Horvath said. Addressing this need seems nearly prerequisite for serious economic growth.
At its root, Tri-Share is a subsidy program, with state grant dollars matching those from participating employers and employees in covering those employees’ child care costs — as long as those costs are incurred with state-licensed providers.
In Shiawassee County, this will take the shape of what Horvath calls, “a two-two-two model,” meaning that $2 per child care hour of grant money will match $2 of employer money and $2 from the employee seeking care. This equates to $6 per child care hour for providers — representing an increase on the $4 to $5 per hour has been the area’s market rate, according to Horvath.
This increase, “will put significant dollars into the hands of local child care providers, which will hopefully allow them to add staff and capacity,” he said.
Successful implementation of the program will require a bit of marketing, as the only parents who can benefit are those who work at a participating organization.
“Where we go from here, is we’re going to begin a marketing process over the next 30 to 60 days, to sign up employers, to sign up workers and to sign up child care providers, with the hope that later in the spring will be able to formally roll this out,” Horvath said.
Being that Tri-Share is a grant-funded pilot, the state dollars involved in this are finite. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer included $2.5 million for it in last week’s budget recommendations, of which SEDP will be “facilitating” $300,000. Another $50,000 from the Cook Family Foundation based in Owosso will also be thrown in the pot. But once that money is expended, there’s no guarantee it will be replenished.
Horvath’s hope is that the success of a subsidized childcare program will encourage employers to invest in one on their own hook in the end.
“That is something we’re going to encourage companies to think about up front. If they want to do this, they need to, not only think about the grant period, but also say, ‘Are we going to commit to this budgetarily long-term,’” he said. “This is meant to be a sort of carrot — an enticement — to get these businesses to want to do that.”
