MIDLAND — Congressman John Moolenaar, R-Midland, announced he has nominated numerous high school students for admission to three of the nation’s military academies.
“On behalf of the Fourth District, I am proud to nominate these talented students who want to continue their education and serve their country by attending a military academy,” Moolenaar said in a prepared statement. “Those who were nominated are exemplary leaders and excellent students who, if admitted, will follow in the footsteps of many leaders of our country. I am confident that they will represent Michigan well both in the classroom and through military service.”
Students who wish to be appointed to a service academy must be nominated by their U.S. representative, their U.S. senator, or the vice president.
The following students from Michigan’s Fourth District have been nominated to a military academy:
n Silas Krajniak, Owosso High School, Navy
n Meghan McPherson, Durand High School, Army
n Chesni Birgy, Cadillac High School, Air Force
n Jack Erickson, H.H. Dow High School, Air Force
n Brandon Fandell, Alma High School, Army, Navy, and Air Force
n Axel Fisher, Midland High School, Navy
n Sean Patti, Houghton Lake High School, Army and Navy
n Camron Renne, Montabella High School, Navy
n Stephanie Stone, Frankenmuth High School, Air Force
n Emily Telgenhoff, H.H. Dow High School, Army
n Grant Uyl, DeWitt High School, Air Force and Navy
n Christopher Varhola, H.H. Dow High School, Army
n William Wert, Alma High School, Navy
n Nathan Witt, H.H. Dow High School, Air Force and Navy
n Jerry Yelinek, Naval Academy Primary School, Navy
