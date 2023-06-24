SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Curt and Paulette Darling have not been Shiawassee County residents for terribly long, but they’ve already made a noticeable impact on the local event landscape.
The Darlings moved to Owosso from the Sacramento, Calif. area in May 2022. On Saturday, the first ever Shiawassee Strawberry Festival was held at the Shiawassee County Fairgrounds. These two things are related.
The Darlings, as it transpires, are event planners. They run a business called Eventz2U — each of their events “provides a unique and engaging experience for attendees while also giving vendors an opportunity to showcase their products or services,” according to their company website — and they have a special affection for strawberries.
Curt Darling was born in Florin, Calif., which he describes as “The Strawberry Capital of the World.”
This title is somewhat contested, but there’s no doubt that the community of around 52,000 has a fair claim to it, given that, at one point, it annually shipped 245 train cars of the fruit (along with some grapes and other produce), according to the Florin Historical Society.
Before moving, the Darlings hosted a strawberry celebration in California for 11 years.
It was only natural, then, that they would try to institute one in Shiawassee County.
“We’ve been out here a year, and we’ve seen it was missing here. Michigan has the best strawberries I’m told, so we thought we’d bring it on,” said Paulette Darling, who was named Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce Member Development Coordinator in March.
Saturday’s event had plenty to offer. There was a Kids Zone, with inflatable obstacle courses provided by FunZone in Linden; a dunk tank, in which attendees had the opportunity to drench Curwood Festival royalty and Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President Justin Horvath; live music, provided by former Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy Craig Lawson; and more than 130 craft and commercial vendors.
And, of course, there were strawberries — but, apparently, not enough.
Curt Darling said that the festival’s allotment sold out about 3 hours into the 71/2 hour event.
The berries were provided by local farms.
One of the day’s highlights was a strawberry pie eating contest, made possible by Ovid-based Mary’s Country Kitchen. Contestants had to — without hands — devour a strawberry pie as fast as possible, with a $50 cash prize as the winner’s spoils.
Paulette Darling said she’s been encouraged by the turnout and positive feedback.
“(Vendors) want to sign up for next year, and we’re right on cue. Everybody’s had a great time,” she said.
One vendor who voiced her approval was Aby Hale, whose business Ami-U-Cute sells crocheted items.
“I have a friend in the area and I found this event, and I love strawberries, so it was literally perfect,” the Detroit area resident said.
Paulette Darling said the couple has plans for future festivals, including increasing the overall strawberry quotient.
“I think if there was some changes I’d have more strawberry vendors; I know it’s kind of hard with the farmers in the strawberries,” she said. “I’m learning a lot about them, but I think next year we’re going to look for some contests so people can put some stuff out there — strawberry shortcake, strawberry pies — as far as making them and having judges.”
Curt Darling added that carnival rides could be a possible addition for 2024 as well.
