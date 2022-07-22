Lansing man gets jail time for violating probation

Shawn Willett is shown during an October 2020 sentencing hearing in 35th Circuit Court in Corunna.

 Argus-Press File Photo

CORUNNA — A Lansing man sentenced to probation in 2020 for felony methamphetamine possession violated his probation by not showing up to appointments for five months — in essence absconding — and was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.

Shawn Willett, 42, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, five months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was credited with 377 days served, meaning he will be eligible for parole after serving about six months.

