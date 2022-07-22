Lansing man gets jail time for violating probation

CORUNNA — A Lansing man sentenced to probation in 2020 for felony methamphetamine possession violated his probation by not showing up to appointments for five months — in essence absconding — and was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Shawn Willett, 42, was sentenced to a minimum of one year, five months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was credited with 377 days served, meaning he will be eligible for parole after serving about six months.
At Thursday’s probation violation hearing, chief assistant public defender Amy Husted asked Stewart for an extended term of probation, in accordance with sentencing guidelines recommended by the Michigan Department of Corrections.
“Mr. Willett knows that he made a poor choice by not reporting,” Husted said. “He did go to inpatient treatment … He has made a full payment of all fines.”
Willett admitted he had missed at least four drug tests, as required as part of his probation.
“I’m at your mercy and I apologize for wasting the court’s time,” Willett told Stewart. “The recommendation was to extend my probation by a year, and I’m totally okay with that.”
However, Stewart referenced Willett’s original October 2020 sentencing hearing, at which the judge had warned Willett not to violate probation or he would receive a prison term. Willett was also sentenced to one year in jail at his original sentencing hearing.
“I told you on your sentence date, if you remember,” Stewart said. “I said, ‘Look, you’re getting a year in the county jail, because you’re a habitual and you’ve got felonies in the past.’ I was inclined to send you to prison at your sentence date. But I think your attorney talked me out of it and said this guy is worth giving one last chance. And I did … You’ve left the court no choice but to send you to prison for your actions.”
Stewart then terminated Willett’s probation and ordered him discharged unsuccessfully.
Willett was originally charged with the felony meth count in October 2019, but was not arrested until June 2020.
He was arraigned before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson, and was lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail until his October 2020 sentencing.
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said at the October 2020 sentencing that Willett seemed genuine about wanting treatment for drug addiction.
“Mr. Willett indicates that he does want help and he is an addict,” Koerner said at that hearing. “I hope that he is sincere. Meth is a poison that has corrupted our county. It’s everywhere. It’s highly addictive, it’s dangerous.”
