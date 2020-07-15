CORUNNA — A 72-year-old Perry man was charged Monday with 10 felony counts related to possession of child pornography and using a computer to commit a crime.
Richard Carroll DiMariano was arraigned on five counts each of possession of child sexually abusive material (CSAM) and using a computer to commit a crime in 66th District Court before Judge Terrance Dignan; he pleaded not guilty.
Dignan scheduled a probable cause conference for 10 a.m. July 22, and a preliminary examination for 1:15 p.m. July 28.
Court records do not indicate a bond amount, but DiMariano is not listed as an inmate in the jail. Public Defender’s Office head Doug Corwin has been appointed as DiMariano’s attorney.
A warrant was issued for DiMariano Monday, and he was arrested the same day. According to court records, the offenses allegedly occurred April 18. In Michigan, depending on the number of images or video possessed, each count of possession of CSAM is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of $75,000.
Using a computer to commit a crime also carries a potential prison term and/or fine, depending on what the underlying crime is, as well as the possibility of consecutive sentencing.
DiMariano has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County.
