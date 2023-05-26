SHIAWASSEE AREA — Memorial Day is this Monday, and communities of all shapes and sizes across the greater Shiawassee County area are preparing to mark the occasion with observances honoring the sacrifices of those who died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Memorial Day has only been a national holiday in the U.S. since 1966, and has only been designated for the last Monday in May since 1970, but the occasion has its modern roots in the aftermath of the Civil War.
In 1868, John A. Logan, a former Union Army general then serving in the House of Representatives and as the third Commander-in-Chief of the Grand Army of the Republic — a Union veterans group — proclaimed May 30 to be observed annually as “Decoration Day.”
It is believed that May 30 was chosen because of the number of flowers typically in bloom around that time, which could then be used to decorate soldiers’ graves.
Michigan was the first state to adopt Logan’s Decoration Day as an official holiday, doing so in 1871. By 1890, every other Northern state had followed suit.
Logan — who at one point had a street in Lansing named after him — was a lifelong citizen of Illinois, but served as an unattached volunteer with a Michigan regiment at the first major engagement of the Civil War, the first Battle of Bull Run, in 1861.
Memorial Day today is often much less somber than the historical Decoration Day was — particularly in the immediate aftermath of a conflict that consumed around 620,000 American lives. Festivity often rubs shoulders with solemnity, but every observance seeks, in its own way, to mark the occasion.
All Shiawassee County offices will be closed Monday to mark the holiday. In addition, all Community District Library branches will close Saturday through Monday.
Here follows an abridged list of how local communities are marking the occasion.
Byron
A ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at Byron Cemetery, in part to comemmorate the life of Ellen May Tower, who was born and raised in Byron and was the first female Army nurse to die on foreign soil. This year marks the 125th anniversary of her death from typhoid fever in 1898 in the immediate aftermath of the Spanish-American War.
Chesaning
The Chesaning American Legion Post 212 is hosting a Memorial Day ceremony at 10 a.m. Monday, at Ridge Road Cemetery in Brady Township. The Wildwood Cemetery on Sharon Road will host an observance at 11 a.m. Monday.
Corunna
The Corunna VFW 4005 and Auxiliary will step off on a Memorial Day parade beginning at 9 a.m. Monday at McCurdy Park. The parade will be preceded by an 8:20 a.m. service at the park. Two other ceremonies are scheduled during the parade — the first at the Shiawassee County Courthouse and a second at the bridge. Anyone who would like to walk in the parade should call Fred Blair at (989) 472-6380.
Following the parade, Legion post members will travel to Vernon’s Greenwood Cemetery to participate in a service there.
Durand
Durand VFW Post 2272 is holding a service at 11 a.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park. Following the service, post members will travel to Greenwood Cemetery in Vernon to help conduct an additional service there.
Elsie
American Legion Post 502 is holding its Memorial Day observance at 10 a.m. Monday at the town’s Heroes Memorial. The service will include remarks by Elsie Police Chief Destinee Bryce and Alex Hawkins, a member of Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s staff, as well as an invocation and benediction by clergy from Elsie United Methodist Church.
Laingsburg
A parade will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday. At 11 a.m. Monday, members of American Legion Post 248 will raise a flag at Laingsburg Cemetery. Following the flag-raising, an additional observance will take place at the post.
Owosso
Owosso’s Memorial Day parade begins at 6 p.m. Monday, traveling south on Washington Street to Baker College. Those participating in the parade will begin lining up at 5:30 p.m. in Fayette Square. A ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery will follow the parade. Following the service, hot dogs will be on the grill at American Legion Post 57, and the bar will be open.
Ovid
A Memorial Day ceremony will take place at noon Monday in front of the VFW/Lions Club on Main Street. VFW Post Quartermaster Aaron McClung plans to give remarks.
Perry
The Perry VFW Post 4063 and AMVETS Post 4064 are hosting the Perry Memorial Day parade at 11 a.m. Saturday. Parade participants will begin lining up at 10 a.m. on Keeney Street. A traditional ceremony will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery following the parade. A luncheon will be served to participants following the parade.
Vernon
The dedication of a new flag and flagpole will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday in the Heritage Park section of Greenwood Cemetery. The flag and flagpole will be dedicated in memory of all men and women in uniform, with special attention paid to those who made the ultimate sacrifice. A parade through the village will begin at 11 a.m., with the ceremony taking place thereafter.
The ceremony will be put on by Corunna VFW Post 4005 and Durand VFW Post 2272. Other military units in attendance will be the Navy Funeral Honor Guard, based at Fort Custer in Battle Creek, the Sons of the Union Veterans and the Daughters of the American Revolution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.