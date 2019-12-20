St. Johns woman sentenced to probation for felony embezzlement

CORUNNA — A St. Johns woman was sentenced Thursday to time served and probation for felony embezzlement from a vulnerable adult after she paid the victim the total amount she embezzled.
Josie Newman, 43, was sentenced by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to 44 days in jail with 44 days credit, and ordered to pay costs and fines.
Stewart also placed Newman on two years probation and barred her from working as a caretaker for elderly adults.
“This court really prefers to see the victim repaid, because times are tough,” Stewart told Newman. “It will help them have a good holiday, so I’m glad they got their money. The deal your attorney worked out, if you were to pay that money, you would avoid incarceration. And you did that. I think that’s justice.”
Defense attorney Michael Maddaloni presented a certified check for $7,000 to the court. Restitution of $6,328.04 will be paid to the victim, and the balance will be applied to Newman’s court fines.
“I don’t think you’ll see her back in this court,” Maddaloni said. “She said this experience has aged her about 15 years.”
Newman apologized for her actions in a short statement.
“It is my hope that along with my heartfelt apology to the victim, the court will accept my apology. I’m very sorry to all involved,” she told Stewart.
“A court should not have policies, but it really prefers to see the victim repaid,” Stewart replied, and told Newman she couldn’t be a caretaker again. “You don’t get to do that any more.”
According to court records, authorities began investigating the embezzlement in April 2018, and Newman was charged by prosecutors Jan. 24. She was arraigned the following day before 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan. She pleaded not guilty.
Newman offered a guilty plea in October to one count of illegal use of a financial device (credit card) and one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult as part of an agreement with prosecutors.
According to the terms of the agreement, two counts of identity theft and one count of illegal use of a financial device were dismissed.
Stewart added a condition to the agreement that if Newman paid the $7,000 in restitution before or on her sentencing date, she would not receive a prison term — as long as the victim consented. The victim later asked prosecutors not to recommend a prison sentence.
Court records show Newman posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released pending disposition of the case.
However, Newman was charged in Clinton County Jan. 15 with an operating with the presence of drugs (third offense), and did not show up for scheduled court hearings in the Shiawassee County case. Her bond was canceled Feb. 8.
Newman was sentenced in June to 180 days in jail on the OWPD charges and credited 14 days. Her license was suspended.
