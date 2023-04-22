One of six Abbott World Major Marathons — along with the Chicago, New York, Berlin and Tokyo events — the Boston Marathon is not something one signs up for with an eye for a participation medal. It’s a strenuous competition which only accepts entrants who have made qualifying times on other sanctioned 26.2-mile runs, so it’s no idle accomplishment that a number of area residents were in the running of the 127th edition of the race Monday.

Tim Price and Kristina Crandell, each of Laingsburg, and Clinton Lawhorne, of Perry, were all finishers.

