One of six Abbott World Major Marathons — along with the Chicago, New York, Berlin and Tokyo events — the Boston Marathon is not something one signs up for with an eye for a participation medal. It’s a strenuous competition which only accepts entrants who have made qualifying times on other sanctioned 26.2-mile runs, so it’s no idle accomplishment that a number of area residents were in the running of the 127th edition of the race Monday.
Tim Price and Kristina Crandell, each of Laingsburg, and Clinton Lawhorne, of Perry, were all finishers.
Running in the Boston Marathon was a bucket-list item for the 56-year-old Price, a retired school administrator.
The qualifying time for his age bracket was 3-hours, 35-minutes, which he eclipsed twice in 2022 to gain eligibility for Boston — first at the Bayshore Marathon in Traverse City, and again at the Detroit Free Press Marathon last October.
Price’s time at the latter event was considerably better than the one he logged in Beantown (3:21:10 vs. 3:34:46), but there were extenuating circumstances — Price was competing on a tender ankle he believes is inflamed with tendinitis.
Further complicating matters were the sheer size of the field — 30,000 runners participated in this year’s marathon with runners from different brackets released in staggered waves which can reach sizes of nearly 6,000; “You can only run (as) fast as the person in front of you,” Price said — and wet, rainy conditions.
Price found that any area of the course that had been painted with directional arrows or other guideposts became slippery.
Regardless of obstacles, Price was determined to complete the race, even if he had to “walk it or drag myself across the finish line.”
He had plenty of encouragement from a hearty cheering section, including his girlfriend, children (and their partners), plus a number of close friends.
Overall, the marathon “was an amazing experience,” Price said.
While Price was a novice to Massachusetts marathoning before Monday, Crandell was already a savvy vet, having run the race twice before, in 2012 and 2016.
Each race has stuck out for different reasons — the 2012 marathon was especially notable for its unseasonable (and deeply unpleasant) 89 degree weather — but this year’s was the most special yet for Crandell.
Not only did the Emerson Elementary P.E. teacher/Owosso cross country and track coach finish in a personal-best 3:19:38 (four minutes faster than her previous PR), but she also got to include her middle and high school-aged daughters in the trip for the first time.
Knowing that her family would be waiting for her at the finish line helped Crandell power through damp shoes (soaked before the race even began, she said) and tough race hallmarks like “Heartbreak Hill” on Miles 20-21.
“I kept telling myself, ‘Just keep going,’” Crandell said.
Back in class for the first time after the race Thursday, Crandell says her first- and second-graders wanted to know what place she had finished in, first or second?
