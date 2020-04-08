OWOSSO TWP. — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Shiawassee Conservation District Monday announced the cancellation of its 2020 spring tree sale.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Shiawassee Conservation District Board Chairman Josh Crambell said. “The spring tree sale is both an important way the Conservation District puts conservation on the land, and a major fundraiser for us. Our top priority, however, is the safety of our staff and volunteers, which forced us to make this decision.”
Customers who have already paid for their trees will receive a refund. District staff will contact customers individually with details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.