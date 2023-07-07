OWOSSO — One of the newest eateries on the Owosso scene may have an extraterrestrial flair to its decorations, but it isn’t out to abduct anyone’s taste buds. It will settle for delighting them.

Area 52 Diner lays out its mission statement succinctly in its name, which references both the notorious “Area 51” — the common shorthand for the highly-classified U.S. Air Force base within the Nevada Test and Training Range, reputed by some to be a site where the Federal government houses crashed UFOs — and the M-52 trunkline on which it located at 437 W. Stewart St.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.