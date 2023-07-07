OWOSSO — One of the newest eateries on the Owosso scene may have an extraterrestrial flair to its decorations, but it isn’t out to abduct anyone’s taste buds. It will settle for delighting them.
Area 52 Diner lays out its mission statement succinctly in its name, which references both the notorious “Area 51” — the common shorthand for the highly-classified U.S. Air Force base within the Nevada Test and Training Range, reputed by some to be a site where the Federal government houses crashed UFOs — and the M-52 trunkline on which it located at 437 W. Stewart St.
The restaurant’s interior celebrates science fiction, particularly as envisioned by cheesy 1950s “B” movies.
There’s a hand-painted sci-fi mural near the kitchen, robots and green-eyed monsters on the tables; the figures on the restroom doors sport antennae and the TV sets show clips from old movies.
There are even light fixtures above the tables that look like UFOs, conveniently purchased on Amazon.
The menu, meanwhile, is chock full of good, old-fashioned, down-to-Earth diner fair, replete with hand-dipped milkshakes, sandwiches and burgers.
Opening a themed restaurant has been a long-held dream of co-owners Jeff and Joel McGuire, a father-son team.
Joel, the junior McGuire, is an Oregon native who came to mid-Michigan about 10 years ago with his wife, who grew up in this area.
It didn’t take him long to get comfortable.
“I love this community,” he said.
Joel and Jeff McGuire are classic cinema buffs, having bonded over all manner of movies while Joel was growing up. Classic sci-fi especially resonated.
“My dad has wanted to do (this restaurant) for a long time,” Joel McGuire said. “I love helping him fulfill his dream.”
The diner’s grand opening was held Friday afternoon, complete with the requisite ribbon cutting.
The joy of the day was tinged with a little sadness, however.
Jeff McGuire has been in treatment for cancer for some time. A bout with colon cancer which has resulted in the removal of a portion of his intestine. He will undergo additional surgery at the end of the month.
Jeff McGuire’s condition motivated his son to get the Area 52 up and running as soon as possible.
“There is a cap on the time I have with him,” Joel McGuire said. “It’s a good time to create a place for the community.”
Community-centric plans, include those for twice-weekly “youth nights,” where teens can congregate to play board games or engage in other activities.
It’s all part of McGuire’s vision for a spot that will dole out experiences and good times, along with burgers and fries.
One experience Area 52 will be offering is its “Forbidden Burger Challenge.”
Brave souls willing to embark on it are tasked with consuming six pounds of food — consisting of a planet-sized (measurements not confirmed) bacon cheeseburger, along with fries and a full shake — within 30 minutes.
Iron-stomached individuals who succeed in this undertaking are rewarded with a t-shirt and a place on the diner’s “Wall of Fame.”
The challenge is thought to be the first of its kind in Owosso.
Joel McGuire said a family member has already reached out to representatives from “Man vs. Food” and “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” to see if and of they would be interested shining their spotlights on the challenge.
“It’s something fun and different,” Joel McGuire said.
Thomas Babcock of Owosso wanted to be the first to attempt the FBC. He gave it his best shot on Friday afternoon … and made it about halfway.
“It sounded like fun,” Babcock said, adding that everything tasted good.
Would he be up for a second attempt? That would be a “no”
“I have no business trying that again,” he said.
Area 52 Diner is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Breakfast is served until 3 p.m., and lunch is available after 11 a.m.
For more information, call (989) 494-0020.
