CHESANING — The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing $8.1 million to resurface more than 16 miles of M-57 from the Saginaw/Gratiot county line to Fourth Street in Chesaning, and on M-52 from the Saginaw/Shiawassee county line to M-57.
The work, which gets underway Monday, includes drainage improvements, guardrail installation, and resurfacing.
Monday, crews will begin removing trees along M-57 to improve drainage and stage the work zone; this work will require shoulder closures. Tree removal will be completed before March 31.
Remaining work will begin in mid-April and is expected to conclude in October.
This work will require both shoulder closures and single-lane closures maintained under flag control.
State officials say the work will improve drainage, add guardrails and create a smooth driving surface, extending the life of the road.
