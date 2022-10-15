By SHELBY FRINK
Argus-Press Staff Writer
OWOSSO — People within the community and beyond were given a special reason to explore Downtown businesses on Friday night during an event called “Ghoul’s Night Out.”
“We love this event especially because it’s not just a ladies night out — it’s everybody, it’s a family event,” said Melissa Wheeler, the owner of Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates on Main Street.
Wheeler, Kendra Matthies, Beth Kuiper and Nick Bruckman spearheaded the event, which was put on by Downtown Owosso — for which Kuiper is the executive director.
From 5 to 8 p.m., participating businesses remained open later than usual, while providing customers with special opportunities. Some businesses provided discounts, others hosted wine tastings or provided treats.
“We do it to promote shopping among the businesses and bringing new people into businesses that they might not have even known were in town,” said Matthies. “It’s very easy with the everyday hustle and bustle to miss a new business that might have popped up.
Nicholas Luchenbill, who has lived in the area for 34 years, came out for the event with some of his friends, dressed in full costume. His group’s first stop was Foster Coffee Co., before entering Brumley and Bloom — a business that specializes in houseplants, pottery and more.
Luchenbill said he wanted to attend the Ghoul’s Night Out because he wanted to see and experience more of the various Downtown businesses.
“I live here and I don’t go around and see any of the new businesses,” Luchenbill said. “This is my first time in (Brumley & Bloom).”
Ashleigh’s Dance Shack kicked the event off with with a well-rehearsed Halloween flash mob.
“We’re just happy people are showing up and coming down because a lot of effort goes into these events and we’re just really appreciative of everyone that comes out,” Wheeler said.
Ghoul’s Night Out is a flavorful holiday offshoot of the more vanilla “Girl’s Night Out” gatherings, which have been held in Downtown Owosso on a formal basis since 2016.
Twenty-three businesses participated in the happening, and for some it was their first time.
Kaying Hang, who owns Fortune House Restaurant on Main Street, said it was the restaurant’s first year participating in the event. After hearing about it from Bruckman, she wanted to be part of it for the community.
The businesses who participated included Owosso Books & Beans, Fortune House Restaurant, The Sideline Sports Bar, American Legion Post 57, Springrove Variety, Blu Ashe, Oliver Paper Co., Foster Coffee Co., Ashleigh’s Dance Shack, Cakey Cakes Owosso, Brumley & Bloom, Freddie’s Party Store, Nail Boutique Salon & Day Spa, Home Field Michigan Real Estate Consultants, Owosso Guitar, Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates, Aviator Jayne, Makeup by Kendra Leigh, Owosso Cookie Company, Kaizen 113, Norm Henry Shoes, Itsa’ Bakery Thing (featuring Owosso Candle Company) and MiLi’s Boutique.
