Owosso man pleads guilty to meth possession, theft charges

By JOSH CHAMPLIN
Argus-Press Staff Writer
CORUNNA — A homeless Owosso man pleaded guilty to felony methamphetamine possession and the theft of firearms and tools from family members in 35th Circuit Court Wednesday, and now faces a jail or prison sentence.
Kascey Taylor, 33, admitted to Judge Matthew Stewart that he had used meth Tuesday night and had not slept since because he was nervous about Wednesday’s hearing.
Stewart revoked Taylor’s bond and set sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 1. Stewart indicated Taylor would lodged in the jail until he was screened for a specialty court.
He pleaded guilty Wednesday to possession of meth and larceny in a building for the drug incident and stealing firearms from family members he was living with and selling them for drug money.
As part of the plea, prosecutors dismissed felony counts of delivery/manufacture of meth and stealing a financial transaction device. Taylor will also be required to pay about $4,000 in restitution to the family members he stole from.
Shiawassee County Assistant Prosecutor Richard McNally estimated sentencing guidelines at zero to nine months. Stewart suggested Taylor would likely receive a sentence that includes probation.
Taylor was arrested on the meth possession charge in May 2020 after being pulled over by police in Perry, who discovered about 6 grams of meth hidden in his vehicle’s door.
On the larceny charge, Taylor admitted to stealing numerous firearms and tools from family members he had been living with from October 2019 to May 2020. He was charged in that case in July 2020 following an investigation by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
The two cases were merged and bound over to circuit court in January.
In Michigan meth possession is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or a $15,000 fine.
Larceny in a building carries a possible four-year sentence and/or a $5,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.