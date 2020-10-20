CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Commissioner Marlene Webster is accusing fellow board members of misapplying board resolutions regarding per diems and reaping additional pay they are not entitled to.
Webster, R-District 1, says a 2019 board resolution that increased per diem rates specifically excluded commissioners, but she claims the wording of the resolution was changed to include commissioners when that wasn’t the intent of the original motion.
“I wrote a proposed meeting policy that would cut some of these costs and submitted it to finance chair commissioner John Plowman to be added to the October agenda,” Webster said in a Sunday Facebook post. “Unfortunately, the decision has been made to not take this up until after the election. Rather than doing what is right, we are going to be political first.”
Webster said in her post she found “inconsistencies” in billing invoices, including “different fees for similar meetings, charges for meetings with department heads and other officials, which are not part of our approved meetings list, and commissioners billing the county for attending township meetings outside their district.”
Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, Monday took exception to Webster’s comments, describing her allegations as nothing more than a “political hack job” before the Nov. 3 election.
“I know clearly what she’s attempting to do,” Root said following the Finance and Administration Committee meeting. “She’s trying to mar the fact that we have pension liabilities, we have a budget that we need to get under control, we have an audit we need to get done, but yet we have a Monday morning quarterback that wants to come in and play ‘gotcha’ every other month.
“It’s easy to throw out an allegation, it’s easy to provide things to people and lie, because she wasn’t here to have to answer any questions,” he continued. “I stand by anything that we’ve charged for and anything that any of these commissioners have stood for, and I’ll answer on record for all of it, for every one of them because I’ll defend every one of them. Unlike her, I’m not going to run away from it.”
Webster was not present for Monday’s committee meetings because she had an overlapping session for the Owosso Public Schools Board of Education, where she serves as secretary.
On Dec. 9, 2019, the Shiawassee County Finance and Administration Committee passed a motion that increased the amount appointed board and committee members could charge for attending various meetings. County commissioners were specifically excluded.
That motion passed after Root said the resolution did not apply to commissioner meetings, according to meeting minutes and transcripts. Root said during discussion of the motion that the changes would only apply to committee meetings and not county board meetings.
“Before it’s printed, this isn’t today’s meetings, tomorrow’s meetings,” Root said at the time. “The board of commissioners meeting on Thursday is not even included in this. This is not the commissioners.”
Former county coordinator Mike Herendeen also stated during the December 2019 meeting that the rate change would not apply to board of commissioner meetings.
Root said the move was made to attract citizens to serve on various boards, since there was a lack of interest among residents to do so.
The language of resolution 19-12-17 is not consistent with the language of those minutes and transcripts, and reads: “Now therefore be it resolved that the base pay for county boards, commissions and committees be established at $50 for in-county meetings, $65 for out-of-county meetings or meetings lasting longer than four hours, and $75 for Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Appeals meetings, effective Jan. 1, 2020, except that this action shall not apply to Board of Commissioner meetings until Jan. 1, 2021.”
Since January, weeks after the resolution was adopted, several county commissioners have increased the number of meetings they have attended and have been billing per diem for attending those meetings. Charges by other commissioners have been similar to past years or gone down.
These include billing for county leadership, township and inter-departmental meetings, according to invoices. Some one-on-one appointments with vendors or constituents, meetings with department heads, and meetings with volunteers have also been submitted for billing by commissioners. These types of meetings should not be billable until 2021, according to resolution 19-12-17.
So far in 2020, Commissioner Dan McMaster, R-District 2, has submitted expense reports for meetings totaling $3,425. In comparison, he billed the county in 2018 for $1,750, and in 2019 the total was $3,295. He has billed the county for at least seven leadership meetings ($25 each), a “plowing” meeting ($25), 11 operations meetings ($25 each), and for attending numerous other committee meetings he is not a member of.
In 2019, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, billed the county $5,515, and $4,270 so far in 2020. According to invoices, Garber has submitted vouchers in 2020 for eight “admin” meetings ($25 each) and several township meetings.
Plowman, R-District 7, billed the county $4,475 in 2019 and $4,510 this year.
In 2018, Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, submitted billing for $2,055. In 2019, that increased to $2,260, and in 2020 $3,675.
Root billed the county for $7,030 in 2018, $5,390 in 2019, and $3,140 in 2020. Some of his charges include preparing for a board meeting ($25), an interview for an executive assistant position ($25), a meeting concerning Owosso Speedway ($25), touring a junkyard/auction ($25), a meeting for executive order leadership ($50), a “personnel matter” meeting ($25), an airport tour ($50), a meeting with the sheriff’s office ($50), and meeting with a “Toshiba sales rep” ($25).
Expense vouchers for Commissioner Brandon Marks, R-District 4, have gone down, from $4,205 in 2018 to $3,915 in 2019. In 2020, he has billed the county $2,550 for meetings, including nine board meetings ($45 each).
Webster billed the county for $3,195 for meetings in 2019. Her invoices for 2020 have totaled $1,880 to date.
Root defended the per diem Monday, citing the county’s most recent wage study in 2017, which showed commissioner salaries were 35 percent below the average for the same elected position in 13 comparable counties, including Clinton, Montcalm and Lapeer counties.
Webster said she had planned to address the issue by requesting a change to the resolution regarding billing rates during Monday’s Finance and Administration Committee meeting. Plowman, who chairs the committee, said he would not place the item on the agenda, Webster claimed, until after the Nov. 3 election.
Monday, Plowman acknowledged he met with Webster last week to discuss the proposed policy, though discussions were ultimately put on hold after he received word that his sister-in-law was in poor health, which prompted an unexpected trip to Atlanta, Georgia.
Plowman also agreed with Root, noting the board has more important issues to tackle right now, including the county’s outstanding audit and the 2021 budget.
“What is really serious for us is a balanced budget, the audit, enough employees to handle the customer and the customer is the taxpayer,” Plowman said. “That’s our job, to balance the budget and get the best bang for the buck.”
“In a time when budgets are tight and cuts have been made in every department, it’s important that the board of commissioners lead the way by implementing a policy that more clearly defines which duties are compensated by our $10,000-$15,000 per year salary and which meetings qualify for a per diem,” Webster said in an email. “The tax payers deserve to be represented by commissioners who are honest, transparent, and willing to lead by example.”
According to the county’s 2017 wage study, Montcalm County commissioners receive a salary of $7,858, with $8,880 for the chairperson. In Lapeer County, the salary for all commissioners is $19,436. They receive no additional pay for meetings.
In Shiawassee County, commissioners’ salaries are set at $10,000, with the vice chairman earning $10,500 and the chairman $11,000. Commissioners receive full health care and retirement benefits after eight years of service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.