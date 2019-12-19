OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic (SFMC) this week was announced as the recipient of grant funding from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
BCBSM announced the winners of its Strengthening the Safety Net Program, with the Shiawassee clinic receiving $15,000.
The program provides funding for free medical, dental, mental health, vision and specialty care services.
Over the years, the clinic has received more than $100,000 from the Strengthening Safety Net Program.
In 2019, 47 Michigan clinics shared a combined $860,000. This is the program’s 15th year.
“Since 2005, we’ve worked with safety-net clinics across the state to help more than a quarter of a million Michiganders gain access to health care,” said Lynda Rossi, executive vice president at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
“We’re forging these strategic partnerships to address the needs for primary care, dental care, substance use disorder and mental health services.”
Since its inception in 2002, the SFMC has served more than 4,000 individuals while providing more than $1.5 million in free medical care.
The clinic offers services like general assessments, blood pressure readings, diabetes testing, X-rays and educational programs at no charge.
The only requirement for a patient to be seen is that they possess no health insurance, including Medicare or Medicaid.
“Our clinic exists to provide healthcare for people who don’t have any type of insurance.
This money from Blue Cross Blue Shield helps fund out operations for the year,” said Beverley Vandenberg-Emery, a registered nurse who volunteers at the clinic. We will treat a wide variety of things and also make referrals.”
She said the clinic also treats people with chronic illnesses, such as diabetes.
The medical staff works on an unpaid basis, with funding coming from donations and grants and services heavily discounted from Memorial Healthcare According to Vandenbery-Emery there are about 30 people who volunteer their time with the cllinic including medical school students.
The clinic began in the Redeemer Lutheran Church in Owosso Township and grew until it could not take place there any longer.
It moved to the Pregnancy Resource Center in Owosso.
In recent years, the clinic moved again to the King Street Professional Building at Memorial Healthcare.
The Shiawassee Free Medical Clinic is open the first and third Saturday of the month from 7 to 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.