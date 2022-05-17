BANCROFT — The Burns Grange No. 160, 6630 Cole Road in Bancroft, will hold two events this week.
On Wednesday, the Grange will host a lunch for the retired railroaders. Lunch will be served at noon. Attendees are welcome to come early to visit. Donations are welcome to cover the cost.
On Friday, the Grange will host a dinner to be followed by a jamboree night. Dinner will be served from 4:30 to 6 p.m., and will include pork loin, mashed potatoes, corn, rolls, salad, dessert and beverages. The cost is $8 per person.
The jamboree will run from 6 to 8:30 p.m., with refreshments available. Donations are be welcome for a dictionary project. There will also be a 50/50 drawing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.