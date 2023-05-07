OWOSSO — West Exchange Street saw a surge of foot traffic Saturday morning as the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market awoke from its long winter (and early spring) nap to kick off its 2023 season.
Saturday’s market was the beneficiary of a cloudy, but temperate spring day devoid of rain showers.
Many veteran vendors made their returns to the scene, joined by some fresh faces.
Adam Stackpole, owner of Perry Permaculture, a farming business he founded in 2021, said he was certainly glad to be back for the 2023 season.
Located at 9945 Ruess Road in Perry, Perry Permaculture grows pasture-raised poultry and “beyond organic” produce, per its Facebook page. Stackpole came armed to the market with radishes, chicken and duck eggs, frozen chicken, lettuce, spinach, cilantro.
Stackpole said for a relatively new family-owned farming business like his, the Owosso market is a great stage to raise awareness and sell products.
“If I couldn’t come here to sell, people wouldn’t know I’m around. This is where I sell everything,” he said.
Stackpole considered Saturday’s turnout was “great.” With an hour left in the proceedings, his stand had been picked nearly clean. He said he plans on introducing more products as the market season continues, including basil, tomatoes and peppers, comming in July.
Jon Bassett is the owner of Happy’s Place — a two-year-old family-run, Chesaning-based gardening business that prides itself in producing organic, homegrown products — is planning to make 2023 his first full year as a vendor.
Located at 7407 Ferden Road in Chesaning, Bassett said the main staple of Happy’s Place is garlic. He has six different varieties of the stinking rose, and also sells garlic scapes and garlic powder. He also produces potatoes, both heirloom and standard varieties, along with eggs and greens.
Bassett appreciated the turnout Saturday, and said the market is a great venue for small business owners like himself to collaborate with other vendors focusing on local products. Like Stackpole, he sold out several products before the four-hour market ended.
“It gives me an outlook to meet townspeople, connect with them on a face-to-face basis and meet other vendors where we can help each other out with business,” he said.
