Shiawassee County follows trend in keeping same commissioner seats

LANSING — According to the Michigan Association of Counties, Shiawassee County followed the trend this year in keeping the same number of commissioner seats during reapportionment.
Michigan’s 83 county governments will be led by 619 elected county commissioners after the 2022 elections, according to MAC, a change of just three from this year.
The current total of 622 commissioners established after the last census and apportionment process will be reduced to 619 in 2022.
Eight counties, MAC said, increased the size of their boards for 2023. The biggest boost was two seats, changed in five counties, including Kent County, which, at 21, will have the largest board in the state on Jan. 1, 2023.
Among those increasing seats are Barry (7/8), Cass (7/8), Clare (7/9), Grand Traverse (7/9), Ingham (14/15), Sanilac (5/7) and St. Joseph (5/7).
Seven counties reduced the size of their boards, with the largest reduction in Antrim, which is going from nine districts to five. Oakland County, which currently has the state’s largest board at 21, reduced its board ranks to 19 for 2023. Others include Allegan (7/5), Kalamazoo (11/9), Montcalm (9/7), Muskegon (9/7) and Oceana (7/5).
Shiawassee County maintained the same seven seats it had for the previous 10 years. The district boundaries changed only slightly as the county’s population remained relatively stable over the previous 10 years.
Currently, every seat in Shiawassee County is occupied by a Republican.
Every 10 years, a county apportionment commission sets the number and boundaries of county commissioner districts based on the numbers from the federal census.
The number of county commissioner districts is restricted by state law based on population ranges. No county may have fewer than five seats or more than 21 under a law last modified in 2011.
This is the sixth apportionment process since Michigan went to directly elected commissioners from geographic districts in 1968 and continues a multi-decade trend of reductions in board seats. Beginning with the first apportionment in 1972, the number of commissioner seats has steadily declined from 1,033 to the current 622. This occurred even though Michigan’s population grew over the same period from 8.88 million in the 1970 census to 10.1 million in the 2020 census.
Prior to 1968, the state used a board of supervisors system, which included each township supervisors, as well as representatives from cities within each county.
