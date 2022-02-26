CORUNNA — A Lennon woman who formerly won $500,000 in the Michigan Lottery was sentenced to 88 months in the Shiawassee County Jail for methamphetamine possession Friday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Jessica Tallon, 28, was given the jail sentence and 18 months of probation, which will begin when the term of incarceration ends. She was also ordered to pay court costs and fines, and was given credit for 110 days served toward her sentence.
At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Tallon apologized to the court and said she was “ashamed of herself.” She asked for probation.
“What happened was two years ago and I definitely learned my lesson. It ruined my life,” Tallon said. “I can’t finish my nursing career. I’m three credits away from being a registered nurse. Since I have a felony pending on my record, I can’t move forward until I deal with this. And that’s a big thing because I took four years of college to be a nurse. So it definitely put a damper on things.”
Stewart said he had a problem with Tallon having other charges pending, a history of not showing up for court appearances, and that she won’t leave a man on probation alone. He did not further elaborate on the additional pending charges, but a search of Shiawassee and Genesee County district and circuit court records do not show Fallon charged with any pending cases.
“You need to leave my Drug Court participants alone,” Stewart said. He did not reiterate further.
Tallon was charged with the drug felony count by prosecutors in May 2020 following a Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team investigation. Court records indicate she first posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond and was released, but then did not appear for her arraignment in January 2020.
She was arrested on a bench warrant Feb. 10, 2021, and posted a $10,000 cash/surety bond Feb. 19, 2021. Tallon again failed to show for a court hearing, and was arrested again on a separate bench warrant.
Prior to Friday’s sentencing, her attorney had requested that bond be reinstated due to her missing court due to testing positive for COVID-19, but Stewart only lowered the bond from $500,000 to $50,000, noting she had two misdemeanor convictions while on bond for the felony meth charge and absconded from bond on one of those cases.
