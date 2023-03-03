CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman was sentenced to at least 38 months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl with her ex-boyfriend in September 2021.

Samantha Fall pleaded guilty last month to “encouraging” Kimsel to sexually assault the victim at their residence during a sleepover. As part of a plea agreement with Shiawassee County prosecutors, Fall was required to testify against ex-boyfriend Caleb Kimsel at his trial. Kimsel was convicted by a jury in February in approximately one hour, and is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting sentencing on one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The jury acquitted him of one additonal count of second-degree CSC.

