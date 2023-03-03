CORUNNA — A Bancroft woman was sentenced to at least 38 months in prison Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl with her ex-boyfriend in September 2021.
Samantha Fall pleaded guilty last month to “encouraging” Kimsel to sexually assault the victim at their residence during a sleepover. As part of a plea agreement with Shiawassee County prosecutors, Fall was required to testify against ex-boyfriend Caleb Kimsel at his trial. Kimsel was convicted by a jury in February in approximately one hour, and is currently lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail awaiting sentencing on one count of first-degree and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct. The jury acquitted him of one additonal count of second-degree CSC.
At Friday’s sentencing, Stewart noted that Fall’s brother had written a letter on her behalf, but called it “mostly nonsense.” Stewart also ruled that Fall, by bringing the girl upstairs to she and Kimsel’s bedroom, had engaged in predatory conduct.
“You’re kind of the linchpin in all of this,” Stewart told Fall. “I see it as cutting a deal to save your own skin. The deal was, you testify against Kimsel, and you get a favorable plea, which you did… I think you’re just as culpable, or more, than Kimsel… In my opinion, your sentence should be the same as his.”
The victim’s mother addressed the court in a victim’s impact statement that outlined issues the victim has had since the incident. The Argus-Press does not typically identify victims of sexual assault.
“My daughter was subject of physical and mental abuse by Samantha Fall and her partner, Caleb Kimsel, on more than one instance,” she said, before asking Stewart for a long prison term. “My daughter was told by both parties not to tell what happened. She was abused by the adults who were supposed to be looking out for her while in their care.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner asked Stewart to send a message that sexual abuse of children is unacceptable.
“The defendant helped destroy this victim’s innocence,” Koerner said. “She trusted her… She destroyed that trust.”
Public Defender Doug Corwin said that Fall had not considered the consequences of her actions, which affected four different generations of families. He did ask for leniency, considering her testimony at his trial.
“She did stand up and help in the conviction of Mr. Kimsel, who seemed to kind of orchestrate everything,” Corwin said. “She fell victim to that.”
Fall apologized to the victim in a short statement before receiving her sentence. “I was afraid of (Kimsel), and at the time didn’t realize the relationship had become toxic and abusive. I would give anything to be able to go back in time and change my actions. The only thing is apologize for my part in what happened and do everything I can to ensure no one else can suffer at the hands of Caleb Kimsel.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.