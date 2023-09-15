ELSIE — Nearly two dozen tractors rumbled and roared into the Ovid-Elsie High School student parking lot Friday morning, for “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” continuing a traditional Friday of Homecoming Week activity that goes back at least 15 years.
Depending on how far away they live from the high school, some OEHS students had to leave far earlier than they’re used to. The chance to do something really unique, they say, is worth the lost sleep.
Even O-E assistant principal Brian Powell took part, motoring in on a John Deere Model H inherited from his grandfather.
Tracey Hoffman, agriculture teacher and FFA (Future Farmers of America) chapter advisor, said “Drive Your Tractor to School Day” was an activity she witnessed at other schools and one she brought with her to Ovid-Elsie.
This year saw the most participation Hoffman can recall, probably because Homecoming is very early this year — meaning much better weather.
Had they stopped by the student parking lot, tractor enthusiasts would have seen a wide array of classic machines. There was plenty of the iconic green and yellow of John Deere, of course, but the colors and emblems of Farmall, Kubota, Massey-Harris, New Holland, White and Oliver where also represented
Several tractors were decked out with American flags that flapped in the light breeze of early afternoon.
Junior Joseph Kioski was one of the John Deere fleet. The 3013 model he rode in on is special, because he and his grandfather restored it by hand.
Friday was his first time taking part in the tradition, as the 3013 was still getting worked on last year. Kioski had been eagerly awaiting the trip, even touching up some paint.
He left home shortly after 6 a.m., arriving at school shortly after 6:45 — after making a couple of stops along the way. After disembarking, he still had plenty of time to swap stories with other students, plus enjoy a hot breakfast cooked on a grill someone brought.
“It was very cool to see everyone and their tractors,” Kioski said, “and the support of the community.”
Junior Corbyn Janes drove a John Deere 2010 on loan from a family friend. It doesn’t get regular farming use, Janes said, generally just getting let out for the annual Poker Run or the Antique Tractor Show in Oakley.
Friday was Janes’s third drive in to school, following his freshman and sophomore years.
Weather that was “a lot better than last year” helped ease the shock to the system of waking at 4:20 a.m. and leaving 45 minutes later.
Some of the tractors later pulled sports floats in Friday afternoon’s Homecoming Parade.
When she came to O-E, Hoffman said she felt the activity would get a lot of support because of the agricultural nature of the O-E area. So far, Hoffman says she was right.
Not only do the students look forward to driving their tractors to school, but other teachers who enjoy snapping photos do as well.
