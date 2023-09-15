ELSIE — Nearly two dozen tractors rumbled and roared into the Ovid-Elsie High School student parking lot Friday morning, for “Drive Your Tractor to School Day,” continuing a traditional Friday of Homecoming Week activity that goes back at least 15 years.

Depending on how far away they live from the high school, some OEHS students had to leave far earlier than they’re used to. The chance to do something really unique, they say, is worth the lost sleep.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.