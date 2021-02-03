CORUNNA — Three men apprehended during an October sex trafficking sting for allegedly attempting to meet underage girls for sex were bound over to circuit court for trial, after 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson ruled there is ample evidence to move forward.
Thomas Bates, 45, of Corunna; Shawn O’Brien, 18, of Westphalia; and Michael Lott, 32, of Elsie, is each charged with one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity, one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, all felony charges.
“I won’t comment on the current case because it’s proceeding,” Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner said after the hearing. “But I will say that our office is dedicated to protecting the children of this community, and human trafficking is a very important issue to me. We will will continue to fight to keep predators out of our community.”
Lott underwent a preliminary examination Tuesday morning in district court; Clarkson ruled there was probable cause for the case to proceed to trial. Bates’ and O’Brien’s attorneys waived their respective preliminary examinations, and their cases also were bound over for trial.
Further proceedings have not yet been scheduled in 35th Circuit Court.
The three men were arrested following an undercover sting operation conducted by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office and the Genesee County Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), and numerous other local police agencies. In the operation, police officers acted as underage girls who posted online ads for sex. When the men showed up to meet the girls, they were instead met by undercover police and TV personality Chris Hansen, who formerly hosted “To Catch a Predator” on NBC. He now hosts an internet show focusing on similar situations.
At a press conference following the sting operation, Sheriff Brian BeGole said undercover officers spoke with about 170 individuals online.
Each of the three suspects pleaded not guilty at their respective arraignments and appeared to have received $20,000 personal recognizance bonds. After Tuesday’s proceedings, Clarkson ordered bond continued for the three defendants.
None of the three men have any prior criminal record in Shiawassee County.
At the time of his arrest, Lott was an employee with the Michigan Department of Corrections Carson City facility. It is unclear whether he still works at the prison.
In Michigan, child sexually abusive commercial activity is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine. Accosting a child for immoral purposes carries a possible four-year prison term and/or a $4,000 fine.
Using a computer to commit a crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or a $20,000 fine.
