County VSO awarded exclusive scholarship to attend VFW training in Annapolis

CORUNNA — As the sun rises this morning, Marc LeConte will be aboard an airplane bound for Maryland.
LeConte has been a veteran service officer (VSO) for the Shiawassee County Veteran Affairs, since 2018.
According to military.com, VSOs can assist veterans and their families in a variety of ways, including “answering questions, advising and educating individuals and groups on what benefits are available from federal, state, county and local resources; assisting persons in completing and filing benefit claims; (and) representing individuals in VA hearings.”
LeConte will be making his eastern voyage because he has been given a scholarship to attend the VFW Service Officer Accreditation Training Program in Annapolis.
Each year, a number of “exemplary applicants from around the country” are chosen as the beneficiaries of scholarships underwritten by Humana Inc. — a for-profit American health insurance company based in Louisville, Ky. — to attend the training. In 2022, the number of scholarships given out wast 10, according to the VFW’s website.
Nominees for these scholarships “must be currently accredited with the VFW through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the purposes of preparation, presentation and prosecution of benefit claims before VA on behalf of VFW claimants,” a 2022 release about the program states. “Nominations should include a brief description of responsibilities that make the service officer an excellent scholarship candidate.”
LeConte says he doesn’t know who nominated him for the scholarship — which covers hotel, transportation and conference fees and includes a per diem — but he’s happy to have the opportunity to attend the VFW training.
The five-day session kicks off with a keynote address from U.S. Army veteran and West Point graduate Preston Stewart, and includes presentations on office efficiency training, disability claims for veterans and the PACT Act of 2022.
Learning more about the PACT Act is at the forefront of all VSOs’ minds at the moment. The bill, passed in August 2022 allots nearly $800 billion towards improving healthcare access and funding for veterans exposed to toxic substances during military service.
LeConte also hopes the experience will provide him with the opportunity to forge connections that will be beneficial for Shiawassee County veterans.
“I would hope that I would be able to meet influential people and build new relationships and connections at the conference,” LeConte said. “I want to learn and utilize new techniques that would be beneficiary for veterans to receive benefits they’re entitled to by law.”
At the end of his training, LeConte will sit a test that, should he pass, will guarantee him VFW accreditation as a VSO for the next five years. LeConte is also accredited with the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Jewish War Veterans of the USA, Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.
Regardless, he’ll continue to do all he can as a local advocate.
“You just continue to try to help veterans. It’s what we do,” LeConte said.
LeConte is, naturally, a veteran himself.
He served in the U.S. Navy from 1991 to 1999, and was stationed at Joint Expeditionary Base-Little Creekv during the Persian Gulf War. He is a flight deck veteran and an aviation boatswain’s mate. His roles included supervising operations of Naval aircraft and SEAL units.
A trip to Annapolis will have one ancillary benefit for the Navy man — he’ll get to take in the U.S. Naval Academy’s home football game against Wagner today.
