Repeated probation violations land man prison term

CORUNNA — A Laingsburg man was sentenced to prison Wednesday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for violating felony probation by “going on a bender” by drinking and using drugs.
Kristopher Louth, 29, was sentenced to two years, four months to 10 years in prison, and ordered to pay court costs and fines.
“You didn’t try,” Stewart told Louth before imposing sentence. “You promised me you would try.”
He was credited with 331 days served toward his sentence. Stewart also ordered drug counseling and psychological treatment, and left open the possibility of a boot camp-style program.
Louth was initially sentenced in February to the “Swift and Sure” probation program for 2019 felony convictions for possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. He served a 267-day term in the Shiawassee County Jail and received two years’ probation.
However, within an hour of his release from jail in September this year, Louth consumed alcohol, then began to use drugs the same day, officials said in court.
Stewart noted a probation officer visited Louth’s residence and determined Louth was under the influence of drugs.
Wednesday, defense attorney Amy Husted told Stewart her client had substance abuse issues that stretch back at least 10 years, and asked for leniency.
Louth apologized, telling Stewart he “put himself in the same position” repeatedly.
“I am serious about my sobriety,” Louth said. “That is something that I want to do. I am not trying to put the blame on anyone else.”
Stewart noted Louth’s prior probation violations and numerous felony and misdemeanor convictions related to alcohol and drugs. The judge said he had not followed sentencing recommendations by sentencing Louth to probation in the first place.
“You wanted to be a productive member of society,” Stewart said. “We wanted to give you that chance. It was all there for you… That day (Louth was released) you’re drinking. That day you’re using drugs. That was the behavior of someone that didn’t care and didn’t try… You went home and started drinking. You didn’t get to the drugs until that night… You didn’t try and you promised me you would.”
Louth has a lengthy criminal history in Shiawassee County. In 2017, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half months in jail and two years of probation for driving drunk (0.21 BAC) with his 4-year-old son in the vehicle.
