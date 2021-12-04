CORUNNA — An Elsie man was sentenced to six months in the Shiawassee County Jail and two years of probation Friday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony drunken-driving.
Donald Taylor, 47, was also ordered to pay court costs, fines and probation oversight costs.
Taylor was stopped by Owosso police in April 2020, and took a preliminary breath test (PBT). He had a .241 blood/alcohol content, more than three times the legal limit.
Defense attorney Nick Bostic pointed out that Taylor had prior operating while intoxicated convictions from the early 90s and 2008, but had 12 years between incidents and has currently been sober since his April 2020 arrest in Shiawassee County.
“My conversations with him have focused on him moving forward and being safe in the community,” Bostic said. “He’s essentially saving himself from alcohol and I think he’s prepared to do that and embrace it.”
Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pointed out that this OWI charge is actually Taylor’s fourth OWI conviction.
“Mr. Taylor is lucky that he is alive today,” Koerner told Stewart. “He has to realize that if he gets behind the wheel, he’s endangering not only himself, but the community… He has to know this is the end of the line because prison is the next step for him.”
Taylor told Stewart he understood the severity of his actions in a short statement before receiving his sentence.
“I’m looking forward being better taking care of myself and everybody else,” Taylor said.
“I know the severity of what I could have caused and I’m looking forward to any help I can get, continuing on as I have the last 18 months of sobriety. I haven’t drank since.”
Stewart said he was troubled that Taylor apparently has trouble following the law, pointing to numerous prior misdemeanor convictions.
“You have a lot of misdemeanors,” Stewart told Taylor. “Most of them are driving without a license. Again and again and again. It looks like your local law enforcement, whoever they are, they got a bead on you.”
At the conclusion of Friday’s sentencing hearing, Bostic requested that Taylor be considered for work release. Stewart denied the request, however.
“There has to be some punishment up front,” Stewart said. “That will be denied. He needs some incarceration and it needs to be up front.”
Following his arrest in April 2020, Taylor apparently posted bond and was not arraigned until July 13, 2020, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Taylor’s case was bound over to circuit court in August 2020.
Taylor pleaded guilty to the felony OWI charge Sept. 30, according to online court records. In return for his plea, one misdemeanor count of driving with a suspended/revoked license was dismissed by prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.