LANSING — Data recently released by the Michigan State Police Criminal Justice Information Center contained the sobering news that, for the third year running, Michigan traffic deaths pushed past 1,000 in 2022.
The 1,123 fatalities record was minutely fewer than 2021’s 1,131, but it still represents a 15% increase over the last triple-digit year of 2018.
The MSP did tout some good news in its report.
Teen traffic fatalities dropped 34%, going from 83 deaths in 2021 to 55 in 2022. The percentage of alcohol-involved fatalities also fell by 10%, from 357 deaths in 2021 to 322 in 2022.
“Unfortunately, there has been an alarmingly consistent number of traffic fatalities over the last few years in Michigan, with more than 1,000 people losing their lives each year since 2020,” said Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning. “While the several areas of improvement are encouraging, including among younger drivers, we still have more to do as we work to find innovative ways to save lives and prevent crashes on our roads.”
Other data points included in the MSP report:
— Bicycle fatalities increased to 36 in 2022, up 24%, from 29 in 2021.
— Work zone crashes were up 28% from 5,814 in 2021 to 7,436 in 2022.
— Work zone fatalities increased from 20 in 2021 to 23 in 2022, up 15%.
— Pedestrian fatalities decreased from 183 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, down 5%.
— Motorcyclist fatalities increased from 166 in 2021 to 173 in 2022, up 4%.
— Distracted-driving fatalities decreased slightly from 59 in 2021 to 57 in 2022, down 3%. Michigan’s new hands-free law to combat distracted driving takes effect on June 30.
