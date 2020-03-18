OWOSSO — The city of Owosso has responded to the Shiawassee County’s declaration of a state of emergency regarding the coronavirus with a number of announcements.
The city’s business office will have limited contact with the public, a press release states:
n Residents with an emergency should call 911.
n To report a non-emergency, call (989) 743-9111 from your cellphone or home.
n A phone available to the public in the lobby of the Public Safety Department can be used to report emergencies or speak with an officer.
n To speak with someone in the business office, call (989) 725-0580 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Outside those hours, leave a message. Officials say the call will be returned the next business day.
n Freedom of Information Act requests can be sent to foiacoordinator@ci.owosso.mi.us. Forms and envelopes will be available in the lobby to request reports. The completed form must be placed in the red drop box in the parking lot between the city hall and public safety buildings. Alternatively, FOIAs can be faxed to (989) 725-0528.
n Pistol sales records can be placed in an envelope and placed in the drop box in the parking lot. The envelope should be labeled “pistol sales record” or “police department.” Alternatively, mail to Owosso Public Safety Firearm Registration, 202 S. Water St. Owosso, MI 48867
n The business office will be open on March 31 to verify and collect payments for offenders who are scheduled in March.
n Bike registrations: Forms will be available in the lobby of city hall. Place completed forms in the red drop box in the parking lot.
In addition, Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth has declared a state of emergency under the city’s charter. The state of emergency, a letter Eveleth issued Tuesday, puts into place the following measures:
n All in-person city meetings are canceled during the state of emergency. “In the interest of the continuance of city business, the Mayor may grant special permission for a meeting to be held,” the letter states.
n The city manager’s is granted authority to close Owosso City Hall and place on leave all non-essential, non-emergency personnel. The city manager will exercise sole discretion for which employees will be designated as non-essential.
n Kevin Lenkart, Owosso public safety director, will serve as emergency liaison for emergency management in the city of Owosso.
n Eveleth reserved the right to make changes to the stipulations presented herein. At this time, all citizens and local businesses are strongly encouraged to follow established Centers For Disease Control and World Heath Organization guidelines as well as those from the Shiawassee Health Department.
Evelth noted the state of emergency does not affect private entities or other public entities not under the city’s governing authority.
“The office of Mayor recognizes that during this unprecedented time, local commerce will remain a crucial element to the survival of Owosso, and the community is encouraged now (and in times of non-crisis) to support the local economy,” Eveleth stated in the letter.
