Preparing for the worst

OWOSSO TWP. — Redeemer Lutheran Church has begun building a warehouse on church property, at 2510 N. M-52, to aid with large-scale disasters.
The 30-by-30-foot warehouse will serve as the Michigan District Regional North American Lutheran Church Disaster Relief Warehouse, helping the eight NALC churches in lower Michigan respond better to community emergencies.
“This new structure will house emergency supplies that will be used to enable local NALC congregations to effectively and efficiently bring the love of Jesus to their communities when disaster strikes,” NALC Disaster Response Coordinator Mary Bates said.
The $25,000 cost to build the pole barn-type warehouse will be covered by the NALC, while Redeemer Lutheran Church is coordinating the construction effort, the Rev. George Zornow said.
The Owosso Township church, along with its seven sister churches, will help stock the new facility with supplies and set up a system for using it.
“Redeemer Lutheran Church has a history of being involved with ministry of care efforts,” Zornow, the pastor since 2016, said. “At one time we grew food to pass on to others. We started up and hosted the free medical clinic that is now housed at Memorial Healthcare. We actively participated with the Walls of Warmth, sheltering homeless people during the winter.
“Now we are focusing on this new ministry,” he continued. “From time to time, if it seems reasonable, we will let people in the community know how they might participate in helping others through this new ministry. Now we simply ask for your prayers of support.”
Zornow said the new warehouse, expected to be completed around the end of June, is the latest of several disaster warehouses the NALC is aiming to set up on church land across the country. The structures will be filled with such supplies as flood buckets (cleaning products and blankets), baby kits, Bibles and educational kits.
The NALC churches in lower Michigan have been discussing building a disaster warehouse for some time, the pastor said. Providing extra impetus to get the job done was the major flooding that took place near Midland in May 2020, after heavy rains caused two dams along the Tittabawassee River to fail.
The Owosso Township church and other affiliated churches helped, putting together flood buckets and taking them to Midland. But the disaster showed how much more effective their response could have been with a centrally located supply warehouse and an operating system.
As it happened, the Owosso Redeemer Lutheran Church is centrally located and close to I-75 and I-69, enabling a warehouse on M-52 to serve not only the Shiawassee County area but all of lower Michigan, said Daniel Jozwiak, the property management member of the church council.
“We want people to know we’re not just the little church north of town, but we’re part of the community,” Jozwiak said. “We’re here for them during unfortunate situations.”
Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the North American Lutheran Church disaster relief teams have responded to disasters all over the United States: tornadoes in Georgia, a polar vortex disaster in Texas, California wildfires and hurricanes in North Carolina, Florida and Texas.
“The need is real; and the closer supplies can be located in regions across the country, the faster NALC disaster response teams will be able to work with first responders, community leaders, and community remembers and volunteers in addressing any emergency that arises,” Bates said.
A formal groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 9:30 a.m. June 5 at the church site. Anyone who would like to volunteer to help install the warehouse can contact the church at (989) 725-5442.
