The Argus-Press
SHIAWASSEE TWP. — Firefighters from four area departments were called to a garage/house fire at 9490 S. Bancroft Road Saturday morning.
According to scanner logs, a detached garage was reported on fire about 4:40 a.m. Saturday.
Reports said flames were visible before firefighters arrived.
Shiawassee, Burns and Vernon townships, as well as Perry Area Fire Rescue were called. Reports noted the flames were spreading to the house. The Shiawassee Township fire chief did not reply to messages seeking further information.
