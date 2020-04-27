LANSING — According to the Michigan Secretary of State’s website, Democrat Damien Ellsworth of Corunna has withdrawn from the 85th state House race.
Ellsworth’s withdrawal leaves incumbent Republican Ben Frederick of Owosso and Democrat Andrea Garrison of Bennington Township as the only registered candidates.
The filing deadline for major party candidates to run in the Aug. 4 primary was Tuesday.
Frederick is seeking a third and final term representing Michigan’s 85th District in the state House.
Representatives are limited by law to three terms.
The 85th state House district includes Shiawassee County and portions of Saginaw County.
