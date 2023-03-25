It’s ‘Family Medicine Week’ in Michigan: Local practitioner stresses importance of preventative care

OWOSSO — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) — along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the Michigan Academy of Family Physicians and the Michigan Association of Osteopathic Family Physicians — announced it was recognizing March 19-25 as “Family Medicine Week” in Michigan.
What does Dr. Michael Tuczynski, a provider in family medicine with Memorial Healthcare, think about this? He thinks local residents should take it as a nudge to schedule a physical.
Feeling perfectly healthy and a preventative doctor visit is unnecessary? Think again, says Tuczynski.
No matter a patient’s age or perceived health, yearly physicals are an important component in screening patients for chronic conditions and medical red flags before they grow into larger problems.
“Life is unpredictable, and too often, we see the trend of seeing people when they’re sick. Any doctor worth their salt would say an ounce of prevention is worth a weight of care,” Tuczynski said.
Tuczynski said beyond the oft-discussed cancer screenings, patients need a plethora of screenings depending on age, family history and a variety of medical factors.
Patients in their late 20s and early 30s need to be screened for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), chronic diseases including type 2 diabetes and thyroid and hormonal abnormalities. With pretty much every condition, the earlier it is diagnosed, the easier treatment is — particularly with type 2 diabetes, Tuczynski says.
For older patients in their 40s and 50s, visits to the doctor often go longer as patients need to be screened for colon, breast or prostate cancer, along with numerous age-related chronic conditions.
Tuczynski says no two patients are ever the same, and screening patients based on family history is highly important. For example, he said, while most patients don’t require colonoscopies in their 20s, if a patient has a long family history of colon cancer, screening for colon cancer would be prudent.
“There’s no cookie-cutter approach to treating patients,” he said. “We have to look at people holistically.”
Tuczynski said he typically sees patients on a daily basis that believe they are 100% healthy that screening shows otherwise. He said an important part of screenings includes a questionnaire asking patients about their sleep quality, mood and energy.
“Sometimes people notice that they aren’t doing as well as they thought they were, and we can talk about managing different options before a situation becomes a full-blown forest fire,” he said.
Tuczynski said he tries to get patients to schedule yearly physicals by educating them on their importance, and not by forcing them to.
“I try to treat my patients like family members. Health is the most important thing in your life and the biggest and most important investment you are going to make,” he said.
