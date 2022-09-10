County FOIA denial spurs suit

Editor’s Note: Staff Writer Josh Champlin is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Thursday. Champlin is recusing himself from reporting further on this story due to a conflict of interest.
The Argus-Press
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please purchase an Online Pass to gain access to our Online Content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day Access
|$2.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month Access - 30 days
|$8.00
|for 30 days
|3 Month Access - 90 days
|$24.00
|for 90 days
|6 Month Access - 180 days
|$48.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year Access - 365 days
|$96.00
|for 365 days
Online Access for Print Subscribers. Do you have a print subscription with the Argus-Press? If yes, then click here to enjoy complimentary access to our Online Content!
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 82F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 9:45 am
Editor’s Note: Staff Writer Josh Champlin is the plaintiff in the lawsuit filed Thursday. Champlin is recusing himself from reporting further on this story due to a conflict of interest.
The Argus-Press
CORUNNA — Argus-Press Staff Writer Josh Champlin filed a lawsuit Thursday against Shiawassee County for denying a Freedom Of Information Act (FOIA) request concerning video footage of an alleged physical altercation between a County deputy and a man being booked into the jail.
Champlin requested the video footage, incident reports and the deputy’s personnel records after receiving information from a trusted source that there was a potential misuse of physical force.
The county has a history history of not granting public records requests, including 10 of Champlin’s within the past two years.
According to previous Argus-Press reporting, the county “claimed the video would compromise the facility’s safety, despite there being numerous, publicly-available videos of the jail’s interior on YouTube. Additionally, the sheriff’s office periodically hosts the “Inside View” program for at-risk youth to see the inside of the jail, and allowed a local Facebook blogger to record video of the tour.”
Board Chairman Greg Brodeur declined to comment on the pending litigation; Thirty-Fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart recused himself from the case to avoid potential conflicts with local officials; The alleged victim is listed as homeless in court documents and could not be reached for comment.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The top headlines of the day- sent right to your email!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.