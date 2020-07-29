SHIAWASSEE TWP. — A home in the 900 block of East Tyrrell Road burned early Monday.
According to scanner archives, firefighters from Shiawassee Township and Perry Area Fire Rescue were called to 965 E. Tyrrell Road about 3 a.m. Monday at Shoreline Lakes.
Firefighters called Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department and Durand Fire Department for mutual aid.
Reports noted an unspecified number of residents were able to flee the home.
Shiawassee Township fire officials could not be reached for further information.
