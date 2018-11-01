SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Brandon Marks is running in an uncontested race in Tuesday’s election for what would be his second, two-year term on the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners representing District 4.
Marks, currently the vice chairman of the board of commissioners, has also served on the county public health board, the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership board, 911 Central Dispatch board, and chairman of the county finance and administration committee.
A lifelong resident of Durand, Marks holds a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Michigan-Flint and teaches at Morrice High School.
If re-elected, Marks, a Republican, has said he plans to continue supporting the county’s veterans, making sure they are provided the services and respect they have earned. Also, Marks said he and the board will continue the fight against the opioid crisis by raising awareness, holding big pharmaceutical companies accountable and supporting 35th Circuit Judge Judge Matthew Stewart’s drug court.
“I want everyone to know that their voice is being heard,” Marks said when he announced his bid for a second term last spring. “I promise to continue focusing on the issues that are important to my constituents, and I remain committed to being a servant of Shiawassee County and a neighbor who is always accessible, honest and ready to work hard.”
Marks is married to Christina, with whom he has two children, Autumn and Otto Marks.
District 4 is composed of Vernon Township, part of Venice Township and part of the city of Durand.
