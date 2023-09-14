CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 — with Chairman Greg Brodeur absent — at its Wednesday meeting to approve the creation for a social worker position for the Family Division of the 35th Circuit Court.

County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently increased the county’s reimbursement rate for the Family Division of the 35th Circuit Court (and other similar programs throughout the state) from 50% to 75%.

