CORUNNA — The Shiawassee Board of Commissioners voted 5-1 — with Chairman Greg Brodeur absent — at its Wednesday meeting to approve the creation for a social worker position for the Family Division of the 35th Circuit Court.
County Coordinator Dr. Brian Boggs said the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recently increased the county’s reimbursement rate for the Family Division of the 35th Circuit Court (and other similar programs throughout the state) from 50% to 75%.
Boggs opined that hiring a licensed social worker would be economically feasible for the county.
“We’d like to use some of the money to hire a social worker so that they could provide additional services for family court — especially related to placement, those up-front services that perhaps case workers don’t do but a social worker would,” he said. “At this point in time, I think it would be in the budget, but if things get tight — like with any position — it would have to be revisited during budget discussions.”
Boggs said that the state’s budget won’t kick in until Oct. 1, so while requesting the money now is fine, the county won’t be able to fill the position until October at the earliest.
The motion, supported by Commissioner Thomas Emery, will allow the county to hire a social worker with a master’s degree full time at a Grade 10 pay level. Boggs said the person’s salary would be anywhere from $27 to $33 per hour, dependent on previous experience. The person’s salary would approximately be between $56,160 and $68,640.
County Commissioner Marlene Webster shared a report from the Michigan Task Force On Juvenile Justice Reform, on which she has served.
“Some of the legislation and work that came out of that task force, on which I was privileged to serve, was that instead of putting kids in detention, they would provide community services — more community support, more community intervention — and so they agreed to increase the child care fund reimbursement so that communities could provide more resources,” she said. “… This person would help to provide some of those intensive services that would help us treat young people in our own community rather than putting them in detention.”
Commissioner Brad Howard was the lone dissenting vote.
“The state’s increasing the reimbursement rate from 50% to 75%. But separately, this would create a new position in Grade 10. It’s going to cost us 25% of what the total amount is,” he said. “It’d be nice to see what the actual financial impact is.”
