Community District Library branches are closed, but Wi-Fi networks are turned on and accessible to the public 24 hours a day.
Wi-Fi internet access is still available from outside the buildings at the following locations: Bancroft, Corunna, Lennon, Morrice, and Perry.
The library said in a press release it has received information that some internet connections have been unreliable in a few areas of the county. Connectivity issues while performing work functions online, filing for unemployment, online school projects and more have been reported.
A library card is not required. The Wi-Fi signal can be picked up at the parking spaces outside of each branch. To connect, find the network cdlguest and type in the password cdlguest.
