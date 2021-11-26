CORUNNA — A woman who absconded to Florida from probation on a 2002 uttering and publishing case was sentenced to time already served Wednesday by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
In 2002, Ruth Harrell, who was from Michigan but fled to Florida and has lived there since, was sentenced to probation for felony uttering and publishing. However, Harrell never reported to her probation officer and instead fled to Florida, where she has apparently lived since that time.
It is unclear how Harrell was arrested and transported back to Michigan in 2020 on outstanding warrants from Shiawassee and Saginaw County, both for charges of uttering and publishing.
She was first lodged at the Saginaw County Jail for 574 days, and was found not competent. Eventually, Harrell was found competent and sentenced to time served, according to court records.
Stewart asked Harrell Wednesday if she still lived in Florida, and what she would do when she was released from jail. Harrell indicated a family member would be purchasing a bus ticket for her to return home.
“I think the right thing to do in this case is to give Ms. Harrell credit, and that’s what the court is going to do,” Stewart said, and noted that the 574 days Harrell has already served exceeds sentencing guidelines. He also ordered her original 2002 probation canceled.
