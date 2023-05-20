BYRON — School may still be in session, but students at Byron Middle School haven’t had to crack open a book the past two days.
That’s because they got to take their learning outdoors during the school’s annual “Outdoor School” event — a Byron Middle tradition dating back to at least the 1980s, per Byron junior and senior high school principal, Olivia Lake-LoFiego.
During Outdoor School, reading, writing and arithmetic — not to mention fluorescent light — are cast aside in favor of a slew of rugged, skills-based activities and the warm natural light of the sun.
Some of the alternative learning opportunities Byron Middle students are exposed to have a survivalist bent, like fishing and outdoor cooking. Others, like golfing and canoeing, are physical education extensions. For the creatively inclined, there’s also outdoor art lessons.
Lake-LoFiego said high school students looking back often tell her the Outdoor School is one of their favorite middle school memories.
“It’s something that the kids look forward to. Some of the high school kids today were telling me they were so mad because during COVID it had gotten canceled and they never got to do it. The kids remember and they talk about it for years,” she said.
One of Friday’s more popular activities was fishing, which gave amateur anglers the chance to hone their skills in the Shiawassee River.
Jeff Kimsel, a junior/senior high history teacher at Byron, helped lead the fishing unit. He said he’d heard nothing but positive feedback from students, some of whom caught their first fish.
“It’s a chance to get to see the kids in a different setting than the classroom; it’s a chance to get outside and learn something that these kids might not get a chance to do,” Kimsel said. “I’ve had many kids come fishing with us and it was the first fish they’ve ever caught. It’s a different kind of education — it’s not in the classroom or the core subjects, but they’re still learning and having fun.”
Seventh grader Samuel Adkins said fishing was his favorite activity over the last two days. Not a first-timer, Adkins caught a smallmouth bass Friday before releasing it back into the river.
Adkins, who said he typically fishes “once or twice a week in the summer,” said he enjoyed the two-day switch to a non-traditional education.
“It’s pretty cool to get outside the classroom,” he said.
The outdoor cooking station was led Friday by Christine Miller, a science teacher at BMS. Students had the opportunity to fire up a smörgåsbord of menu items — including breakfast burritos, apple pies, s’mores and cinnamon twists in the mornings; and hot dogs, sandwiches and candy sundaes — candy warmed up in an ice cream cone with whipped cream and sprinkles — in the afternoons.
Miller shared Kimsel’s sentiments about the opportunities the event offered students.
“They get the opportunity to try different things that they don’t necessarily get to and learn different things to take back home,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.