Gilberts Hardware launches another new business angle with scratch and dent center

OWOSSO — The frugal fridge (and washer, dryer and stove) buyer will soon have a new shopping option in Downtown Owosso, courtesy of Gilberts Hardware, which is currently putting the finishing touches on its new “scratch and dent center.” The center, operating out of a the front showroom of the 206 S. Water St. building which housed Reeves Wheel Alignment prior to its closure in December 2020, will be a hub to pair cosmetically damaged appliances with customers at discounted rates.
Gilberts purchased the 206 building not long after Reeves wound down and has been using its former auto bays as a warehouse for its 700-800 unit inventory of new appliances since then. The notion of transforming the former Reeves waiting area and office space into a scratch and dent center “about four or five months ago” said Patrick Vreibel, a two-hatted marketing director/appliance salesman at Gilberts.
“We had an opportunity to work with GE directly to get scratch and dent (inventory) directly from them in truckloads, and we wanted to jump on that opportunity to add to the business that we have,” said Vreibel “We’ve always sold scratch and dent, but it’s just been here and there … now, once we get things going, we can regularly refresh the stock.”
While some might be disinclined to purchase appliances with visible defects, others are perfectly pleased to acquire functional units at triple-digit discount.
Vreibel says that Gilberts envisions a solid scratch and dent market.
Even though the center isn’t “officially” open as yet, they’re already doing a fairly steady trade. Customers who have asked about the center have been duly ferried over form Gilberts’ main appliance showroom to inspect the goods, and more than a few have made purchases.
Ongoing preparations to make the space all it should be have included knocking down walls, refinishing the floors and running new electrical.
The scratch and dent center’s grand opening is a two day event set for this Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Customers who purchase (and pick up) a scratch and dent appliance on those days will receive an additional 10% off. There will also be a drawing for a $100 Gilberts gift card.
The scratch and dent center is Gilberts’ second major expansion in the past 365, following the garden center which opened in the spring.
Such growth in what was an iffy year economically would seem to speak to a solid base of support for the local business.
Vreibel agreed that the past year had been a solid one.
“It’s been good. The community has been awesome. All the regular customers are still supporting us, which is great to see,” he said.
