Gilberts Hardware launches another new business angle with scratch and dent center

The exterior of the Gilberts Hardware scratch and dent center, as seen Monday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — The frugal fridge (and washer, dryer and stove) buyer will soon have a new shopping option in Downtown Owosso, courtesy of Gilberts Hardware, which is currently putting the finishing touches on its new “scratch and dent center.” The center, operating out of a the front showroom of the 206 S. Water St. building which housed Reeves Wheel Alignment prior to its closure in December 2020, will be a hub to pair cosmetically damaged appliances with customers at discounted rates.

Gilberts purchased the 206 building not long after Reeves wound down and has been using its former auto bays as a warehouse for its 700-800 unit inventory of new appliances since then. The notion of transforming the former Reeves waiting area and office space into a scratch and dent center “about four or five months ago” said Patrick Vreibel, a two-hatted marketing director/appliance salesman at Gilberts.

