SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — The Shiawassee County unemployment rate for November rose 0.1 percent from October as the number of people seeking work increased slightly.
According to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management and Budget, Shiawassee County’s unemployment rate of 4 percent is significantly lower than Saginaw County (4.6 percent) and Genesee County (4.8 percent), and higher than Clinton County (3.1 percent).
There are currently 33,559 people in the Shiawassee County labor force, up from 32,258 in October, according to seasonally-adjusted numbers from the state.
Statewide, there are 4,912,000 people in the workforce, down from 4,923,000 in October.
The state lists 310,000 currently unemployed, down from 342,000 in October, seasonally-adjusted numbers show. The unemployment rate dropped from 6.9 percent in October to 6.3 percent for November.
The numbers have trended significantly downward since the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, with a 7.5 percent jobless rate in August, and 6.6 percent rate in September.
In March, as the pandemic took hold and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered non-essential businesses to shutter for months, the unadjusted rate was 3.8 percent. In April, the number skyrocketed to 29.1 percent — a percentage not seen since the Great Depression.
The local unemployment rate in May fell sharply to 21.9 percent, then to 12.9 percent in June. In July, the rate dropped again to 8.7 percent.
During the first shutdown, 9,255 people in the county were out of work with just 22,507 holding jobs.
Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath said Thursday the slight rise in November’s unemployment numbers isn’t bad, all things considered.
“I see something I’ve never seen in my career, in a good way,” Horvath said.
“Between where we are as a county (4 percent) and where the state is (6.3 percent), I have never seen Shiawassee County having that much lower unemployment in my almost 19 years here. I think it’s remarkable.”
Horvath said one factor that benefits Shiawassee County is the number of industrial, manufacturing, trucking, agribusiness and farming companies that provide a good mix. He pointed to Crest Marine, which now has over 300 employees and is expanding.
“I think what you look at fundamentally, we have a significantly lower percentage of our jobs that fall into businesses that are still the most impacted,” Horvath said. “We don’t have as many of those. Yes, we’ve had some sad stories of businesses that haven’t made it. But in totality, we don’t have as much in that area, comparatively, to a manufacturing job.”
With the COVID-19 vaccine rolling out, things should be getting back to normal, he added.
“We’ve done much better than I expected,” Horvath said. “Resiliency is the word here.”
