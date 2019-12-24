Memorial Healthcare honors long-term care residents

OWOSSO — More than 100 people equipped with flashlights and glowsticks stood outside Memorial Healthcare’s main lobby Monday night, illuminating the night sky in an effort to show support to the long-term care residents on the hospital’s fourth and fifth floors.
The event — Lights of Love — took place at approximately 6 p.m., as long-term care residents waved glow sticks and flashlights in unison with the crowd gathered below.
Dr. Ashraf Elbanna, one of the event’s organizers as well as an orthopedic surgeon at Memorial, said it was encouraging to see the outpouring of community support for the long-term residents.
“The holiday season can be a difficult time of year, especially if you’re in a hospital or if you don’t have the luxury of friends and family around,” Elbanna said. “We just wanted to let them know that even though they’re in the hospital, we’re still thinking of them and they’re not forgotten.”
The idea for Lights of Love was sparked nearly a week ago, according to Memorial’s Director of Business Development Vicki McKay, as Elbanna mentioned how many other health institutions hold events in which community members light up the night in support of their pediatric patients.
Elbanna thought the event would translate well for Memorial’s long-term care residents, and thus, after a press release and a flurry of social media posts, the event was a reality.
“It was really beautiful,” Dr. Ramy Kurdi, an orthopedic surgeon at Memorial and fellow event organizer said. “We wanted to give the residents a little spirit to let them know the community cares and the community came together so fast, it was incredible.”
“We’re very appreciative of everybody who came out, not for us but for our residents,” McKay added. “This shows them how much they’re loved.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.