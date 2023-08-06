Youth Exhibit Building winners announced at Shiawassee County Fair

BEST OF SHOW WINNERS
Culinary Arts: Evelyn Murphy
Floriculture: Vivian Hovis
Fine Arts: Julie Dieck
Horticulture: Tirzah Heuer
Needlework: Ellie Liebengood
Woodworking and Welding Sciences: Gregory Henderson
ARTS AND CRAFTS
Ceramics
Hand-molded
Superior: Melissa Flores
Blue Ribbons: Madison Deal, Liam Henderson, Baily Cummings, Penny Gregoricka
Glazed
Blue Ribbons: Evelyn Rowe, Benjamin Sparks
Any Other
Blue Ribbon: Benjamin Stokes
Misc. Arts and Crafts
Stuffed Toy
Blue Ribbon: Vivian Hovis
Leathercraft
Blue Ribbons: Greysen Villani, Claude Snead, Karsyn Dix
Wall Hanging
Thanks to: Tirzah Heuer
Decorated Hat/Wreath
Blue Ribbon: Sara Dammann
Jewelry
Blue Ribbon: Elizabeth Knieper
Candlemaking
Blue Ribbon: Beka Rumisek
String Art
Blue Ribbon: Emily Riley
Painted or Decorated Clothing
Superior: Tessa Rumisek
Blue Ribbon: Tessa Rumisek
Handmade Greeting Card
Blue Ribbon: Kinley Long
Set of 4 Handmade Greeting Cards
Blue Ribbon: Tizrah Heuer
Scrapbooking
Blue Ribbons: Gavin Cohoon, Dustin Cohoon
Any Other Art or Craft
Blue Ribbons: Cassidy Braid, Tizrah Heuer, Addison Koc, Connor Galbreath, Gwynne Lockwood, Brice Honke, Kinley Long, Leona Gross, Benjamin Stokes, Claude Sneed
Individual Exhibit
Lego
Blue Ribbons: Ella Osantoski, Koehn Long, Ellie Cummings, Matthew Green, Owen Osantoski, Alexander Webb, Adalynn Osantoski, Bryce Marquardt, Peyton Drake Penny Gregoricka, Madeline Gregoricka, Gabe Lockwood
Any Other Exhibit
Superior: Ian Patterson
Blue Ribbons: Silas Stokes, Benjamin Sparks, Jacob Ward, Carson Thornton, Charles Nolph, Ian Patterson
CULINARY ARTS
Novice Any Baked Goods (8-12)
Superior: Ellie Liebengood, Evelyn Murphy, Audrey Murphy
Blue Ribbons: AJ Sergent, Cassidy Braid, Addilyn Aldrich, Jade Heuer, Brenna Hayes, Izabelle Drake, Eli Butzler, Benjamin Sparks, Amelia Hovis, Peyton Drake, Ella Mrva, Macey VanVleet
Novice Decorated Cake (8-12)
Superior: Evelyn Murphy
Blue Ribbons: Ellie Cummings, Jade Heuer, Charlotte Drake, Emma Timlick, Audrey Murphy, Sofia Borrego, Karly Sergent, Ellen Rivette, Allyson Keeler, Emily Fuchs
Intermediate Any Baked Goods (13-14)
Superior: Calhoun Place
Blue Ribbons: Lily Borrego, Tirzah Heuer, Onaleigh McVay, Annalise Cooke
Intermediate Decorated Cake (13-14)
Superior: Autumn Pavlica
Advanced Any Baked Goods (15-21)
Superior: Emily Riley, Emma Hawkins
Blue Ribbons: Amara Jackson, Sara Dammann, Bailey Cummings, Meredith Knieper, Alexander Scovill, Alexzander Webb
Advanced Decorated Cake (15-21)
Superior: Allison Dix
Blue Ribbon: Emma Hawkins
Copycat Recipes
Superior: Tirzah Heuer
Blue Ribbon: Benjamin Sparks
Canned Fruit or Vegetables
Blue Ribbon: Tirzah Heuer
Canned Jam or Jelly
Superior: Owen McMaster
Blue Ribbons: Tessa Rumisek, Beka Rumisek, Tirzah Heuer, Charlotte Drake
Candy, small plate
Superior: Amelia Hovis
Blue Ribbons: Alexzander Webb, Sara Dammann, Tirzah Heuer
Casserole, made from scratch
Superior: AJ Sergent
Bread, Machine made from scratch
Superior: Nora Smith
Blue Ribbon: Meredith Knieper
Special Diet Foods
Superior: Calhoun Place
Blue Ribbon: Helena Alto
Gift Package
Blue Ribbon: Sara Dammann
Table Setting and Menu Planning
Superior: Amelia Hovis
Blue Ribbons: Beka Rumisek, Kristina Hovis
FINE ARTS
Painting and Drawing
Pen and Ink
Blue Ribbons: Grace Basso, Autumn Pavlica
Pencil
Superior: Melissa Flores, Julie Dieck
Blue Ribbons: Julie Dieck, Katherine Knieper, Melissa Flores, Autumn Pavlica, Bella Grass, Allyson Keeler
Colored Pencil
Blue Ribbons: Smanatha Snider, Madison Deal, Hope Sandlin, Aubrey DeMeritt, Leona Gross, Tyler Keeler
Crayons
Blue Ribbons: Ava Odette, Layla Scherer, Eliana Post
Collage
Blue Ribbons: Norah Randolph, Grace Basso, Natalie Nolph
Watercolor
Blue Ribbons: Beka Rumisek, Liam Henderson, Norah Randolph, Izabelle Drake, Lola Smole, Carson Thornton
Chalks/Pastels
Blue Ribbons: Madison Deal, Maria Schmidtfranz, Aubrey DeMeritt
Oil/Acrylic Painting
Superior: Liam Henderson, Grace Basso
Blue Ribbons: Izabelle Drake, Melissa Flores, Peyton Drake, Grace Basso, Lily Borrego, Charolotte Ardelean, Katherine Knieper, Liam Henderson, Adrienne Webb, Brooklyn Compton, Autumn Pavlica, Brenna Hayes
Markers
Blue Ribbons: Ella Osantoski, Camerson Morris, Rhen Bronson, Penny Partie
Any Other
Blue Ribbons: Beka Rumisek, Emma Timlic, Leona Gross, Carson Thornton
Animation
Blue Ribbons: Adrienne Webb, Grace Basso, Julie Dieck
FLORICULTURE
Novice Flower Garden (8-11)
Superior: Lilly Thomas
Blue Ribbons: Lilly Thomas, Jade Heuer, Lina Sneed, Benjamin Sparks
Intermediate Flower Garden (12-14)
Blue Ribbons: Tirzah Heuer, Lilly Tomac
Advanced Flower Garden (15-21)
Blue Ribbons: Angel Rice, Nathan Jacobs
Gladiolus
Superior: Angel Rice,
Blue Ribbons: Benjamin Sparks, Angel Rice, Charlotte Drake, Nathan Jacobs
Dahlia
Blue Ribbons: Tayloe Spielman, Benjamin Sparks, Nathan Jacobs
Homegrown Fresh Flower Arrangement (8-14)
Superior: Ella Williams, Benjamin Sparks, Lilly Tomac
Blue Ribbons: Talyoe Spielman, Ella Williams, Benjamin Sparks, Peyton Drake, Lilly Tomac, Aubrey DeMeritt
Homegrown Fresh Flower Arrangement (15-21)
Blue Ribbon: Ashlyn Johnson
Cut Flower Arrangement
Superior: Angel Rice
Wildflower 1
Superior: Vivian Hovis, Aubrey DeMerritt
Novice Herb Garden (8-11)
Blue Ribbon: Lilly Thomas
Intermediate Herb Garden (12-14)
Blue Ribbon: Keagan Spielman
HORTICULTURE
Novice Vegetable Garden
Superior: Vivian Hovis
Blue Ribbons: Brenna Hayes, Macy VanVleet, Vivian Hovis
Advanced Vegetable Garden
Superior: Angel Rice
Blue Ribbon: Angel Rice
One Kind of Vegetable (3 varieties)
Superior: Sara Dammann
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Angel Rice
Sunflower, Feed Seed
Blue Ribbon: Tirzah Heuer
Sunflower, Decorative
Superior: Tirzah Heuer
Blue Ribbons: Benjamin Sparks, Gavin Heuer, Tirzah Heuer
Pumpkins
Blue Ribbons: Gwynne Lockwood
Arrangement of Various Garden Products
Superior: Angel Rice
Blue Ribbons: Tayloe Spielman, Angel Rice, Gavin Heuer
Best Overall
Best Arrangement Exhibit: Angel Rice
Best Vegetable Exhibit: Angel Rice
Best Herb Exhibit: Keagan Spielman
Best Flower Exhibit: Lilly Tomac
NEEDLEWORK
Item Sewn
Novice
Superior: Ellie Liebengood
Blue Ribbon: Lina Sneed
Intermediate
Blue Ribbon: Kristina Hovis
Advanced
Superior: Allison Dix
Crocheted or Knitted Item
Superior: Julie Dieck
Blue Ribbon: Ellie Liebengood
Any Other Garment Sewn
Superior: Ellie Liebengood
Quilts
Machine Quilted
Superior: Ellie Liebengood
Blue Ribbon: Gwynne Lockwood
Needle Arts
Counted Cross-stitch
Blue Ribbon: Karly Sergent
Hand Embroidery
Superior: Emily Riley
Any Other
Blue Ribbons: Kristina Hovis, Ellie Liebengood
PHOTOGRAPHY
Superior: Allison Dix, Aubrey DeMeritt, Isiah Pasik, Eli Prestonise, Brady Butzler
First-year exhibitors
Blue Ribbons: Jack Chrisinske, Ava Odette, Brianna Birchmeier, Benhamin Sparks, Warren Mayhew
Second-year exhibitors
Blue Ribbons: Annalise Cooke, Macey VanVleet
Animals
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Alli Wiliams, Allison Dix, Isiah Pasik, Madison Deal, Raylan Place, Karsyn Dix, Jack Chrisinski, Calhoun Place, Joisie Zdunic, Angel Caverly, Brooklyn Compton, Tirzah Heuer, Samantha Snider, Cassie Shorey, Audrey Turnwald, Aubrey DeMeritt, Kelsey DuVernois, Lina Sneed, Kiara McNich, Sofia Borrego, Hope Sandlin, Onaleigh McVay, Eli Prestonise, Everett McVay, Sophia Wellman, Emily Riley, Keegan Budden
Nature
Blue Ribbons: Karsyn Dix, Ella Williams, Jack Chrisinske, Calhoun Place, Greysen Villani, Tirzah Heuer, Kiara McNich, Eli Prestonise, Sophia Wellman, Kenny Ayres, Logan Wilson, Emily Riley, Eli Butzler, Lina Sneed, Ainsley Braid, Sophia Wellman, Keegan Budden, Eli Prestonise
Close-ups
Blue Ribbons: Ella Williams, Isabella Baley, Allison Dix, Tirzah Heuer, Isiah Pasik, Samanatha Snider, Jade Heuer, Zachary Wiler, Kiara McNich
Human Interest
Blue Ribbons: Sara Dammann, Quinn Timlick, Audrey Turnwald, Calhoun Place, Kelsey DuVernois, Zachary Wieler, Lily Borrego, Kennedy Ayres
Night Photography
Blue Ribbons: Zachary Wieler, Kennedy Ayres
Motion Photography
Blue Ribbons: Sophia Nichols, Aubrey DeMeritt
WOODWORKING & WELDING
Woodworking
Apprentice (8-11)
Superior: Greysen Villani
Blue Ribbons: Greysen Villani, Aden Mack, Debney Deyarmond
Handyman (13-14)
Blue Ribbon: Sean Dammann
Craftsman (15-21)
Superior: Allison Dix
Blue Ribbons: Allison Dix, Charles Nolph, Weston Yoho, Sierra Smith
Welding
Beginning Welding (8-12)
Superior: Reid Binger
Blue Ribbons: Reid Binger, Matthew Green
Senior Welding (15-21)
Superior: Gregory Henderson
Blue Ribbons: Allison Dix, Cole Binger, Gavin Heuer, Karsyn Dix, Gregory Henderson
