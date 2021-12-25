OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 27.
The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.
Durand hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.
Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.
Items to Note
All Centers: Closed Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31
Owosso: No dining in this week; curbside to-go meals only
Lunch Menus
Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.
Owosso Center
Monday – CLOSED
Tuesday – Hot hamburger, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, fruit
Wednesday – Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread
Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, Hawaiian fluff
Friday – CLOSED
Durand and Morrice centers
Monday – CLOSED
Tuesday – Beef tips with gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, roll
Wednesday – Chili with beans and ground beef, tossed salad, crackers, fruit, cornbread
Thursday – Chicken broccoli rice casserole, baby carrots, roll, yogurt with fruit
Friday – CLOSED
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.