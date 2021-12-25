OWOSSO — The Shiawassee Council on Aging, 300 N. Washington St., announced the following menus for Shiawassee County senior adults for the week of Dec. 27.

The telephone number for the Shiawassee Council on Aging Owosso center is (989) 723-8875. Office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.

The Durand Senior Center is at 8618 E. Lansing Road. The phone number is (989) 288-4122.

Durand hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.

The Morrice Senior Center is 101 W. Mason St. The phone number is (517) 625-4270.

Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Curbside lunch to-go is served Monday through Friday at the Owosso and Durand centers. It is served Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Morrice center. Make reservations with the center you will be picking up from by 4:30 p.m. the day before.

Donations are accepted for all meals. The suggested donation is $3. There is a charge of $5 per meal for those younger than 60.

Items to Note

All Centers: Closed Monday, Dec. 27, and Friday, Dec. 31

Owosso: No dining in this week; curbside to-go meals only

Lunch Menus

Menus are subject to change. Milk is served with all meals.

Owosso Center

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – Hot hamburger, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed veggies, fruit

Wednesday – Lasagna with meat sauce, Italian beans, fruit, garlic bread

Thursday – Pulled pork sandwich, mac and cheese, baked beans, coleslaw, Hawaiian fluff

Friday – CLOSED

Durand and Morrice centers

Monday – CLOSED

Tuesday – Beef tips with gravy over egg noodles, peas, fruit, roll

Wednesday – Chili with beans and ground beef, tossed salad, crackers, fruit, cornbread

Thursday – Chicken broccoli rice casserole, baby carrots, roll, yogurt with fruit

Friday – CLOSED

