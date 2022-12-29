Locals with fitness on the brain heading into the new year have plenty of options

OWOSSO — With 2022 on its last gasp many people are likely to be formulating a set of New Year’s resolutions.
An evergreen subject of this resolves is to improve one’s health and wellness. Indeed, the top three New Year’s resolutions in the U.S. for 2023, per a Statista Global Consumer Survey, are exercising more, eating healthier and losing weight.
Any area residents who are themselves looking to improve their fitness in the new year can take heart from the fact that they needn’t travel far to do so.
Memorial Healthcare’s Wellness Center, which opened to the public in May, offers amenities such as an indoor track, a lap pool used for group fitness and swimming lessons, and all manner of gym equipment. Additionally, group classes for Pilates, yoga, spin and high-intensity interval training are offered, as are personal training sessions and one-on-one nutrition counseling. The facility offers five different types of memberships, including individual, couples, dependent, senior and senior couples.
Sarah McNamara, manager of the Wellness Center, said the center offers a personal exercise prescription for new members to meet with an exercise physiologist, who will take note of patients’ health and previous injuries. She said this is important to make sure people are exercising in a way that won’t cause harm.
“Overall wellness is a combination of healthy eating, exercise and just good choices overall. We always want to make sure that, going into the new year people have resolutions and goals that they’re trying to meet, but we want to be sure people are being safe and they’re easing into it, especially if it’s something you’re not accustomed to right now,” she said.
Exercise, losing weight and nutrition are particularly vital in disease prevention. The COVID-era has underscored the importance on personal health in battling diseases. Data from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention indicates that obesity may triple the risk of infection of hospitalization due to a COVID-19 infection, and intensive care unit admission and death are higher with increasing body mass index.
Obesity, defined as a BMI of 30 or higher, puts people at risk of more than just severe COVID. The condition also puts people at risk of heart disease and stroke, high blood pressure, diabetes, some cancers, osteoarthritis, depression and obstructive sleep apnea, according to WebMD.
McNamara said exercise, particularly cardiovascular activities and strength training, is critical in combating chronic conditions.
“The biggest thing about exercise is remembering the importance of preventing chronic disesase and further health issues down the road, and cardiovascular exercise and strength training is huge in combating those type of things,” she said.
Brianna Marrah, owner of Fitness Coliseum, also highlighted the importance of regular exercise.
“The importance of exercise is very important in terms of overall health and wellness. It can help you lose weight, can increase muscle mass and make you stronger, improve cardio and make you less susceptible to long-term disease,” she said.
Marrah’s facility is a primarily “class-based” gym, with a variety of fitness classes from basic functional fitness strength training (“boot-camp style”) to more intensive training, including bodybuilding, spinning and indoor cycling.
Marrah said exercise comes with other benefits besides disease prevention, particularly from a mental health standpoint.
“If you listen to people who exercise regularly, one of the No. 1 things they will tell you is how it impacts them mentally, not just physically,” she said. She said benefits of exercise including that it helps the brain produce endorphins, it gives people something to accomplish every day and it provides a sense of community and positivity.
Marrah said that a good start for people looking to get healthier is to find a form of physical exercise that they are willing to do three to five times a week, including exercises as simple as walking. She said picking a fitness exercise that a person will do regularly is more important than it being a “high-intensity” one.
The Shiawassee Family YMCA is another option for accomplishing fitness-based New Year’s resolutions. The YMCA offers memberships for all ages and categories, from youth memberships to senior adult memberships and family memberships. Amenities at the YMCA include cardio and weight rooms with state of the art fitness equipment; exercise classes that come with membership, including yoga, Cycle 101, high-intensity interval training and a virtual wellness platform for at-home fitness; and youth and adult sporting programs.
