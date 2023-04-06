2 local men sentenced to prison for magic mushroom-related probation violations

OWOSSO — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced two men to prison Wednesday for violating their probation by selling and facilitating the sale of psylocybin mushrooms.
Dylan Perry, of Corunna, was sentenced to at least 23 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was credited with 123 days served toward his sentence.
Perry was on probation for a 2022 methamphetamine possession conviction, and was “micro-dosing” psylocybin mushrooms to deal with stress and to avoid taking prescription drugs, Chief Assistant Public Defender Amy Husted said.
Chief Assistant Prosecutor Abigail Tepper pointed out that many probationers use the hallucinogen to foil drug screens, as psylocybin mushrooms do not show up on most drug tests. However, there are specialized tests that can detect presence of the drug or other hallucinogens.
Stewart noted that Perry had been cultivating the mushrooms and apparently had a large amount stored at his residence, where his child lived.
“We’ve got a case floating around right now, and I don’t know if the allegations are true or false, but a little baby was killed by … ingesting fentanyl,” Stewart said. “I wouldn’t want that to be your child. … If you got custody of your children as a result of this court’s treatment program, the system failed.”
Denver Harris, of Laingsburg, was also sentenced to a minimum of 23 months in prison. He was given credit for 167 days served. He had been sentenced to probation for a 2021 drug charge.
At Wednesday’s hearing, he admitted to facilitating a drug deal for an acquaintance that involved a trade of psylocybin mushrooms for marijuana and Adderal.
Unfortunately for Harris, the Mid-Michigan Area Group Narcotics Enforcement Team (MAGNET) were monitoring the situation and reported it to Harris’ probation officer. Two officers from the unit were present at Wednesday’s proceedings.
As part of an agreement with prosecutors, Harris pleaded guilty in return for no further charges being filed against him.
“You know what I say to you, Mr. Harris?” Stewart asked before sentencing. “I say, ‘Thanks but no thanks. We’ll pass.’”
Harris has a number of prior criminal convictions that date back to at least 2012.
