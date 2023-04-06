2 local men sentenced to prison for magic mushroom-related probation violations

Denver Harris, center, is seen during a probation violation hearing Wednesday afternoon in the temporary 35th Circuit Court at Memorial Hospital's Mitchell Auditorium.

 Argus-Press Photo/Josh Champlin

OWOSSO — Thirty-fifth Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart sentenced two men to prison Wednesday for violating their probation by selling and facilitating the sale of psylocybin mushrooms.

Dylan Perry, of Corunna, was sentenced to at least 23 months with the Michigan Department of Corrections. He was credited with 123 days served toward his sentence.

